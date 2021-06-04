Local residents recall living through “Night of the Twisters,” 41 years ago

In fact, the tornado briefly crossed to the north at an angle along northern Howard St. While most of the damage was rated F-0, there was F-3 level damage done in the vicinity of the Veterans Hospital, which had most of its windows blown out. While there were no deaths, 40 people were injured along its 3.7 mile path of destruction before lifting over the center of town at 9:30 p.m.

She ventured out later to check on their business on Third St. that had not been touched by the storm. She noted there was no power or lights in the area.

At 9:46 p.m. the fourth tornado and third and final anti-cyclonic tornado touched down near Highway 34 and Shady Bend Road. This tornado tracked to the southwest and then turned north along the west side of Stuhr Road before lifting near Highway 34. It was on the ground for only four minutes.

The fifth tornado of the evening would be the most powerful and the most deadly, it would become known as the “South Locust,” tornado.

It touched down at 10:16 p.m. on the east side of the town in the Eagles Lake and Crystal Lake area. This 1000 yard wide vortex swept west just north of Bismark Road, before turning southwest north of the Fonner Park area. The tornado continued to move southwest through residential areas until it reached the business district at South Locust St.