LEXINGTON — Amid the addition of several new policies the Lexington School Board considered during their Monday, June 12 meeting, the one that caught the most attention related to artificial intelligence.

Superintendent John Hakonson noted that artificial intelligence systems, like ChatGPT are becoming a topic of discussion in schools around the country and the AI policy addition is meant to get ahead of the curve.

ChatGPT launched on Nov. 30, 2022 and is part of a new generation of AI systems that can converse, generate readable text on demand and produce novel images and video based on what they’ve learned from a vast database of digital books, online writing and other media, per the Associated Press.

The potential for the system to be misused by students has caused some school districts to ban it.

“The decision by the largest U.S. school district to restrict the ChatGPT website on school devices and networks could have ripple effects on other schools, and teachers scrambling to figure out how to prevent cheating,” the Associated Press stated in January.

For instance, the Clipper-Herald prompted ChatGPT to, “write an article about the Dawson County School District #1 June 12, 2023 meeting,” and this was the first paragraph generated:

“Dawson County, [State] - The Dawson County School District #1 convened a productive meeting on June 12, 2023, to discuss and address various educational matters affecting the district. The meeting, held at [location], provided an opportunity for district officials, school board members, and community stakeholders to come together and engage in meaningful dialogue.”

A bit wooden and short on the specific details, but it shows the system’s ability to quickly generate text and the potential for plagiarism.

The AI policy reads, “artificial intelligence tools (“AI Tools”) mean machine- based resources that use computer science, algorithms, large language models, and/or machine learning to perform tasks, answer questions, collect information, and respond to human-directed tasks, queries, and objectives. AI Tools include, but are not necessarily limited to, commercially-available resources like ChaptGPT, Google Bard, and other chatbots.”

“The board recognizes that among other resources, when properly used, AI Tools may provide valuable source information to students and teachers in relation to the district’s academic curriculum and assignments. Student use of AI Tools should focus on using such tools as a resource and for background material, rather than using the AI Tools to complete the assignment,” the policy states.

The requirements of the AI policy include that unless an individual teacher says that AI tools may be used for a specific assignment, they may not be used.

Teachers will also communicate to students the extent to which students may use AI tools in connection with a specific assignment.

If a student uses AI tools in connection with a school assignment they must disclose that they used and AI tool and the specific tool used, must give proper attribution as they would any other source and students cannot claim any of the AI tools work as their own.

A student’s failure to meet the requirements of the policy will be a violation of the district’s prohibition against cheating, plagiarism or academic dishonesty. Discipline up to and including expulsion is authorized.

It was noted that this policy are the minimum requirements for any student assignment and teachers may impose more stringent requirements.

The board approved the AI tools policy along with other new additions related to the credit card purchasing program, opioid overdose and prevention response, law enforcement units, guest speakers, benefits to staff not in a bargaining unit and admission of students.

The board also approved revisions to 23 different polices ranging from budget and property tax requests to district sponsorship of national competitions.

Hakonson said after every Nebraska Legislature session and revise policies to align with school mandates. This session there were 29 passed near the end.

A renumbering of policies numbers was also approved to bring the district’s numbers in line with KSB School Law.

In the consent agenda, the board approved the resignation of Karl Degenhardt, Pershing PE teacher and an employment contract with Chloe Carlson, elementary special education teacher and Maelynn Liewer, LMS language arts teacher.

Hakonson noted the administration is working to fill five positions before the start of the next school year.

During the reports section, the board received summer school reports from the elementary, middle school and high school.

There were 651 students in attendance this week at the four elementary locations. They are being instructed by 64 teachers, 62 para-educators and two administrators.

The morning sessions include reading, math, writing and reading interventions and the afternoons include enrichment activities like science, cooking, art swimming and PE.

LMS offers two summer school platforms. The first is traditional summer school, where students receive two hours of instruction in math and reading and enrichment activities. There are just over 100 students taking part.

The second platform is only classes; students are allowed to choose the enrichment classes they want to attend. The have the opportunity to pick and choose the courses they would like to learn more about. There are around 130 students enrolled in this platform.

LHS hosts their summer school from June 5 – 22. There are around 161 students taking part, which the majority is taking classes to make up credit that they did not earn due to either a low class grade or excessive absences.

Classes are also offered for the English Language Learners (ELL), ELL students receive elective credit and the main focus is for them to continue using and implementing the skills learned during the school year

In the activities section, the board approved the addition of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) as a Lexington High School extracurricular activity.

There are 20-25 LHS students who have expressed interest in the activity and there is a staff member who is willing to sponsor it, Hakonson said. It would be akin to Skills USA or FFA with an emphasis on family and consumer science topics.

Related to adding FCCLA and middle school tennis, the board approved the additions of extra duty schedules in the 2023-2025 negotiated agreement.

The additions include head FFA sponsor and head FCCLA sponsor; assistant FCCLA sponsor and middle school FFA sponsor; middle school head boys and girls tennis coaches and middle school assistant boys and girl’s coaches.

Also approved was the purchase of furniture from Virco for the sum of $44,117.20. The furniture included desks, tables and chairs that were needed around the district.

Another purchase was a carpeting proposal for the District Administration Building from Byrns Floorcovering for $35,356.40.

The board approved the operations agreement with the Lexington Recreation Management Company, LLC, and the Lexington Community Facilities Agency (LCFA) for 2023-2024.

This agreement was reviewed at the annual joint administrators meeting between the school district and Orthman Community YMCA representatives, Hakonson said, there was no major changes only a cost increase due to the addition of a modular building on the YMCA premises.

During the superintendent report, Hakonson congratulated the LHS boys soccer team for their third place finish at the NSAA Class B soccer championship and the LHS state track qualifiers: Lazaro Adame, Oscar Aguado, Luis Castellanos, Miguel Cruz, Reese Kuecker, Quentin Moss, Ian Salazar, Greysen Strauss, Abbi Sutton and Mady Wolfe.