Lexington native sings on Kelly Clarkson Show on Valentine’s Day

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A Lexington native appeared on national television, singing during a Valentine’s Day event on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

Gabby Mills was born and raised in Lexington, she was involved in cheerleading and dance during her time at Lexington High School and graduated in 2016.

Mills said she first went to college at the University of Nebraska – Kearney. “I wanted to stay active in college, and I didn’t want to try a sport. I enjoy cheerleading, and I’m a dancer,” Mills told the Clipper-Herald in 2016 about why she auditioned as a cheerleader.

Mills said a highlight of high school was when the Liberty Belles placed second in Class B for its kick-line routine at the state cheer and dance competition

in 2015.

After a couple years at UNK, Mills wanted to attend a school that was completely focused on music and so she enrolled in the Los Angeles College of Music and was accepted.

She moved to California in 2018, Mills said the transition from small town Nebraska, to the second largest city in the United States, took some getting used to.

Mills said when she moved she thought she knew how to drive, it turns out Californians have a driving style all of their own. City life offers its own learning curves, fast paced right up until the moment the traffic backs up. She said everything takes a little bit longer; running errands may be a whole day affair.

Mills is pursuing a singing and song-writing career on the West Coast and has been involved with many music projects, singing back-up for several bands, including the Goo Goo Dolls, performing with her own band and always writing her own music.

Asked how she ended up performing on national television, Mills said, social media. A producer of the Kelly Clarkson Show found her Instagram account and reached out to her, asking if she would be interested auditioning for the show.

Mills jumped at the chance and had about a week to prepare. After several auditions, she was told she had been chosen to perform on the show.

Kelly Clarkson, a Fort Worth, Texas native, found her fame when she won the first season of American Idol in 2002, leading to a record deal with RCA. Trying to reinvent her image, Clarkson shifted to pop rock for a second studio album, supported by four US top-ten singles: "Breakaway", "Since U Been Gone", "Behind These Hazel Eyes", and "Because of You.” “Breakaway” sold over 12 million copies worldwide and won two Grammy Awards.

Since 2019, Clarkson has hosted her town talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, the show will take over the timeslot of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on the ten NBC-owned stations that carry both programs, after Ellen ends in 2022.

Mills appeared on a lighthearted Valentine’s Day themed segment called, “Blind Date.” Much like the show, The Voice, Mills and another woman had to compete against one another as a gentleman judge listened to their singing.

Mills said the man had appeared on another competing segment on the show, but wasn’t chosen, but he was able to return for this segment. She said they only had a short time to write their lyrics based off of a little information they knew about the individual and then had to preform it.

Mills ended up winning the segment and was able to chat with the gentleman after the show.

Kelly Clarkson also met with Mills, who said she hopes to have her back on the show. Mills said it was fun meeting Clarkson and hopes she can return to the show.

Of the experience, Mills said she had a fun time, but noted it took getting used to having so many cameras focused on her.

In the meantime, Mills continues to peruse her musical career, when speaking with Shoutout LA, she said, “My motto for the past two years has been ‘saying yes,’ meaning every opportunity that’s thrown my way, every chance I have to make myself better, I’m going to say yes and just do it…My advice to anyone who is scared to take that risk that they’ve been debating about is, do it, the best experiences and opportunities await right outside your comfort zone.”