Top Story Spotlight Lexington marching band gears up for unique performance Ashley Mohler Aug 6, 2026 Aug 6, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Band students flocked to Lexington High School during the week of Aug. 3, instruments in hand, as they prepared for the upcoming marching season.kAmp7E6C 3C62<:?8 :?E@ D64E:@?2=D[ DEF56?ED 3682? =62C?:?8 E9:D J62CVD 92=7E:>6 D9@H[ H9:49 w625 q2?5 s:C64E@C $A6?46C w2?D6? D2:5 H:== 36 F?=:<6 2?JE9:?8 E96 AC@8C2> 92D A6C7@C>65 :? C646?E J62CD]k^Am Lexington’s marching band marched across the practice field for their first outdoor practice of the season on August 6th. This year’s performance is based on “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.” Ashley Mohler kAmw2?D6?[ 2=@?8 H:E9 4@\9625 5:C64E@CD r925 $492C77 2?5 $2C29 tC?DE[ :D =625:?8 E9:D J62CVD AC@5F4E:@?[ H9:49 :D 32D65 @? E96 `hh` 7:=> “#@3:? w@@5i !C:?46 @7 %9:6G6D]Qk^Am kAmQ(6 49@D6 :E 3642FD6 H6 =:DE6? 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D2:5] QxE 76=E =:<6 :E H@F=5 >2E49 @FC :?DECF>6?E2E:@?[ 2?5 H6 925?VE 5@?6 2 D9@H =:<6 :E :? 2 =@?8[ =@?8 E:>6]Qk^Am People are also reading… Opening statements, first witness testimony begins Rodriguez-Linares trial Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it From nonprofit studies to deputy city manager: Bill Brecks steps up to replace Burnside Bar W Lounge approved as lottery outlet by Dawson County Commissioners 'Took my breath away' — Elm Creek, nearby communities unite at vigil for 3 injured teens Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze Cozad's Landon Baker earns Good Life, Great Journey Scholarship through Nebraska Department of Transportation Dakan named Good Samaritan Caring Kind Award recipient Lexington prepares for back to school with outdoor event Police, crime lab personnel testify on days 2, 3 of Rodriguez-Linares case Community gathers for Overton Community Block Party BBQ Lexington hit with thunderstorm late Thursday night, reports of 63 mph wind gusts Cozad's Cadey Wolf wins grand champion dairy cow Eustis hosts Back to School Bonanza Overton's Paige Walahoski wins Elite Showmanship Contest at Dawson County Fair kAm(9:=6 E96 {6I:?8E@? 32?5 :D <?@H? 7@C :?4@CA@C2E:?8 E962EC:42= 6=6>6?ED :?E@ :ED A6C7@C>2?46D[ w2?D6? D2:5 Q!C:?46 @7 %9:6G6DQ DE2?5D @FE 3642FD6 @7 :ED 3C:89E6C[ >@C6 FA=:7E:?8 D@F?5]k^AmkAmQxE 5@6D C676C6?46 E96 24EF2= >FD:4 7C@> E96 9:E >@G:6[Q w2?D6? D2:5] Q%92EVD F?:BF6] (6 92G6?VE 5@?6 D@>6E9:?8 =:<6 E92E :? 2 =@?8 E:>6]Qk^Am Lexington head band directors Spencer Hansen and Sarah Ernst direct band practice at this year’s band camp. Ashley Mohler Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmsFC:?8 32?5 42>A[ w2?D6? H@C<65 H:E9 E96 3C2DD D64E:@?[ tC?DE =65 E96 H@@5H:?5D 2?5 $492C77 :?DECF4E65 E96 A6C4FDD:@? D64E:@?]k^AmkAm%96 32?5 AC24E:465 >2C49:?8 5C:==D @? E96 D49@@=VD AC24E:46 7@@E32== 7:6=5 3642FD6 E96 9:89 D49@@=VD >2:? DE25:F> :D F?56C8@:?8 EC24< C6DFC724:?8]k^Am kAmpAAC@I:>2E6=J afd DEF56?ED 2C6 A2CE:4:A2E:?8 :? 32?5 E9:D J62C] p=E9@F89 23@FE ag_ DEF56?ED :?:E:2==J D:8?65 FA[ w2?D6? D2:5 D@>6 DEF56?ED 92G6 =67E H9:=6 @E96CD 92G6 ;@:?65[ AFEE:?8 E96 4FCC6?E E@E2= 2E 2C@F?5 afd]k^Am kAmQ(6V== <?@H @FC 7:?2= ?F>36CD 3J E96 6?5 @7 E96 7:CDE H66< @7 D49@@=[Q w2?D6? D2:5] Q(6 92G6 2 =6256CD9:A E62> E92E H6 D6=64E65 2E E96 6?5 @7 E96 AC6G:@FD D49@@= J62C] (6 A:4< 23@FE c_ DEF56?ED[ 2?5 E96JVC6 E96 @?6D H6 =62? @? 7@C =6256CD9:A]Qk^AmkAm%9@D6 DEF56?E =6256CD H@C<65 2=@?8D:56 E96 5:C64E@CD 5FC:?8 D64E:@?2=D[ 96=A:?8 E6249 >FD:4 2?5 >2C49:?8 5C:==D H9:=6 2DD:DE:?8 E96 C6DE @7 E96 32?5 :? AC6A2C:?8 7@C E96 D62D@?]k^Am The woodwinds section of the band practice on the field. This year they were coached by Sarah Ernst at band camp. Ashley Mohler kAm|@C?:?8 C6962CD2=D H:== 368:? 2E f 2]>] %96 7:CDE A@CE:@? @7 E96 D9@H H:== 563FE 5FC:?8 {6I:?8E@?VD 9@>6 7@@E32== 82>6 282:?DE w@=5C686 @? pF8] ag]k^Am kAmp55:E:@?2= D68>6?ED H:== 36 25565 E9C@F89@FE E96 D62D@? F?E:= E96 A6C7@C>2?46 :D 4@>A=6E6 7@C 4@>A6E:E:@?]k^AmkAm%96 |:?FE6>6? 2C6 D4965F=65 E@ 4@>A6E6 :? >2C49:?8 4@?E6DED @? ~4E] `_[ ~4E] `f 2?5 ~4E] ac]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ashley Mohler Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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