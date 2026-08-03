Top Story Spotlight Dawson County Fair 4-H swine results Press Release Aug 3, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ShowmanshipkAmyF?:@C 5:G:D:@? – #:88D |4r@?G:==6[ {6I:?8E@?[ C646:G65 2 AFCA=6 C:33@? 2?5 E96 EC@A9J]k^AmkAmx?E6C>65:2E6 5:G:D:@? – pF8FDEFD q2C?6D[ qC25J[ C646:G65 2 AFCA=6 C:33@? 2?5 E96 EC@A9J 7@C E96 5:G:D:@?] !FCA=6Di vC2?E (2=29@D<: 2?5 |682? (2=29@D<:[ 3@E9 @7 ~G6CE@?] q=F6i p=6I #:4<6CED6?[ {6I:?8E@?]k^AmkAm$6?:@C 5:G:D:@? – qC:DE@= |4r@?G:==6[ {6I:?8E@?[ E@@< 9@>6 E96 EC@A9J 2=@?8 H:E9 2 AFCA=6 C:33@?] !FCA=6Di !2:86 (2=29@D<:[ ~G6CE@?] q=F6Di s2==66 q2C?6D[ qC25Jj 2?5 vC6E2 #:4<6CED6?[ {6I:?8E@?]k^Am k9bmqC665:?8 DH:?6k^9bm People are also reading… Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it From nonprofit studies to deputy city manager: Bill Brecks steps up to replace Burnside Lexington hit with thunderstorm late Thursday night, reports of 63 mph wind gusts 3 arrested in Friday incident following a traffic stop in Lexington Nebraskans are asked to lower flags Saturday for firefighter Nathan Matthews Gill joins Lexington Regional Health Center; here's what patients can expect Benefit volleyball tournament raises $5,900 for Dorita Glaze Bar W Lounge approved as lottery outlet by Dawson County Commissioners Heat, humor and housekeeping part of short Lexington City Council meeting Grand Island man arrested for possession of cocaine after traffic stop near Elm Creek TikToker's chilling video sparks important conversation after her death Weekley and Worm crowned as 53rd Elwood Rodeo royalty Kearney welcomes Tri-City Horsemen as franchise relocates Susan Bennett: Back to school Thousands of children, sponsors arrested by ICE after tips from US child migrant agency kAmv:=ED 2C6 C6BF:C65 E@ 36 3@C? @? @C 27E6C s64] `[ a_ad] %9:D 5:G:D:@? 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H2D !2:86 (2=29@D<:]k^Amk9bmvC@FA @7 %9C66k^9bm kAm$F>?6C {:G6DE@4< c\w r=F3 A6? @7 E9C66 DH:?6 C646:G65 E@A 2H2C5D] %96 8C@FA C646:G65 2 AFCA=6 C:33@? 2?5 E96 4=F3’D ?2>6 H:== 36 6?8C2G65 @? 2 A=2BF6]k^AmkAmw@CD6D9@6 q6?5 c\w r=F3 2?5 p?E6=@A6 {:G6DE@4< c\w r=F3 2=D@ C646:G65 2 AFCA=6 C:33@?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it After months of winding down operations, Tyson Foods has officially ended all production at its Lexington plant. From nonprofit studies to deputy city manager: Bill Brecks steps up to replace Burnside Former Deputy City Manager Dennis Burnside retired at the end of May, leaving a vacancy in Lexington's city administration, and on several boards. Lexington hit with thunderstorm late Thursday night, reports of 63 mph wind gusts Lexington was hit with a severe thunderstorm late Thursday night, with hail causing damage to trees and power poles. Power was also knocked ou… 3 arrested in Friday incident following a traffic stop in Lexington A Lexington man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Dawson County Sheriff's deputy during an incident Friday, July 24. Nebraskans are asked to lower flags Saturday for firefighter Nathan Matthews LINCOLN, NE – Gov. Jim Pillen has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, in recognition of the service and sacrifice by fire… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Brett Lindstrom attempts a rare feat: Winning as an independent Ceuta enclave "almost" back to normal after migrant influx Ceuta enclave "almost" back to normal after migrant influx Ames Avenue Safe Mobility Recovery Plan Ames Avenue Safe Mobility Recovery Plan Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms