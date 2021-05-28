Pinnacle Bank Baseball takes two wins over Reds

COZAD – The Lexington Pinnacle Bank Legion baseball teams traveled to Cozad to play ball with the Reds on Tuesday, this week. The Pinnacle Bank Juniors regained a lead in the fourth inning and ran away with a 15-5 victory, the Pinnacle Bank Seniors gained a lead in the second inning and rode that wave to a 12-7 win.

The Pinnacle Bank Juniors put up three runs in the top of the first inning, scored by Drew Young, Jackson Konrad and Levi Converse. Alex Werner and Asher Hecox responded in the bottom of the inning, bringing the Reds within one run of the juniors at the top of the second inning, 3-2.

The Reds captured the lead from the Pinnacle Bank boys in the bottom of the second, 5-4, but Lexington tied it up in the top of the third and gave the Reds nothing in the remainder of the game, putting up 10 runs in the top of the fourth.

Players scoring additional runs for the Juniors were Adrian Galvan, Jacksen Konrad, Levi Converse, Matt Zarate and Will Leibert. Drew Hanson and Conlan Kjar each added two more runs while Morgan Bailey added three.

Leading Lexington from the mound, Morgan Bailey threw for three innings with five hits, allowing five runs and recording five strikeouts.