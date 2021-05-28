Pinnacle Bank Baseball takes two wins over Reds

COZAD – The Lexington Pinnacle Bank Legion baseball teams traveled to Cozad to play ball with the Reds on Tuesday, this week. The Pinnacle Bank Juniors regained a lead in the fourth inning and ran away with a 15-5 victory, the Pinnacle Bank Seniors gained a lead in the second inning and rode that wave to a 12-7 win.
The Pinnacle Bank Juniors put up three runs in the top of the first inning, scored by Drew Young, Jackson Konrad and Levi Converse. Alex Werner and Asher Hecox responded in the bottom of the inning, bringing the Reds within one run of the juniors at the top of the second inning, 3-2.
The Reds captured the lead from the Pinnacle Bank boys in the bottom of the second, 5-4, but Lexington tied it up in the top of the third and gave the Reds nothing in the remainder of the game, putting up 10 runs in the top of the fourth.
Players scoring additional runs for the Juniors were Adrian Galvan, Jacksen Konrad, Levi Converse, Matt Zarate and Will Leibert. Drew Hanson and Conlan Kjar each added two more runs while Morgan Bailey added three.
Leading Lexington from the mound, Morgan Bailey threw for three innings with five hits, allowing five runs and recording five strikeouts.
The Pinnacle Bank Seniors gave up two runs in the bottom of the first, giving the Reds a 0-2 lead to start the game. Lexington quickly recovered and put up four runs in the top of the second inning while Jase Carpenter held the Reds at the plate from the mound.
Lexington continued putting unanswered runs on the scoreboard with three in the top of the third and one in the top of the fourth inning. Cozad Finally responded, replying to Lexington’s three runs in the to of the sixth with three of their own. Lexington led at the tof of the seventh, 11-5, when they drove home one more run. The Reds were only able to muster two runs in response before Lexington ended the game, 12-7.
Greg Treffer scored a run for the Seniors while Landen Johnson, Daven Naylor, Ubaldo Anaya and Greysen Strauss each scored two runs. Jacksen Konrad scored three of Lexington’s 12 runs.