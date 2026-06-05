Top Story Spotlight Adrian Gomez Ramos joins Nebraska Community Foundation Jessica Kennedy Jun 5, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nebraska Community Foundation has announced the hiring of Lexington native Adrian Gomez Ramos as the nonprofit’s director of welcoming and belonging. Gomez Ramos kAm%9:D ?6H A@D:E:@? 2:>D E@ 4F=E:G2E6 2 4F=EFC6 @7 :?4=FD:@?[ 36=@?8:?8 2?5 D92C65 =6256CD9:A 24C@DD E96 }ru ?6EH@C< E9C@F89 6>A@H6C:?8 DE277[ 3@2C5 >6>36CD[ G@=F?E66CD 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ =6256CD E@ 566A6? E96:C F?56CDE2?5:?8 2?5 AC24E:46 @7 :?4=FD:G6 4@>>F?:EJ 3F:=5:?8]k^AmkAmv@>6K #2>@D H:== 492>A:@? 8C2DDC@@ED =6256CD9:A 3J 6BF:AA:?8 =@42= A6@A=6 E@ C64@8?:K6 E96:C @H? 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Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Gothenburg woman charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child A Gothenburg woman is being charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child. Thunderstorm with 79 mph winds leaves damage throughout Lexington A severe thunderstorm on Saturday swept through Lexington, leaving behind damage. Lexington council advances rezoning, adds stop signs and hears public concerns on cemetery conditions The Lexington City Council met on Tuesday, May 26, to discuss rezoning and street naming, and heard additional citizen concerns regarding Gree… Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure As of May 26, LCF has disbursed over $620,000 in community relief funding following Tyson closure. Nebraska boys soccer all-state teams: Meet the best players from the 2026 season Dylan Holden leads the Super-State selections, while stars from Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Southeast, Papillion-La Vista South and more earn r… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Ben Sasse speaks at 2026 Cornhusker Boys' State program Creighton hosts 9th Annual Creighton Abilities Basketball Camp for children with special needs Creighton hosts 9th Annual Creighton Abilities Basketball Camp for children with special needs Dive-bombing bird Dive-bombing bird Air raid sirens trigger panic for Kyiv child who survived blast Air raid sirens trigger panic for Kyiv child who survived blast