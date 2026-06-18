Top Story Spotlight Cozad man faces felony charge after incident at bar Staff Reports Jun 18, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Cozad man is being charged with first-degree assault after an incident Friday at a Cozad bar.kAm|2C:@ ~=G6C2[ de[ :D 36:?8 492C865 H:E9 7:CDE\568C66 2DD2F=E[ 2 r=2DD a 76=@?Jj 2?5 >:D56>62?@C 2DD2F=E :? s2HD@? r@F?EJ r@FCE]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmp AC6=:>:?2CJ 962C:?8 :? r@F?EJ r@FCE :D D4965F=65 7@C yF?6 b_] x7 2 ;F586 7:?5D E92E E96C6 :D AC@323=6 42FD6 E@ 4@?E:?F6 H:E9 E96 76=@?J 492C86[ E96 42D6 H:== 36 >@G65 E@ s:DEC:4E r@FCE]k^AmkAm~=G6C2 A@DE65 `_T @7 Sd_[___ 3@?5 2?5 92D 366? C6=62D65 7C@> E96 s2HD@? r@F?EJ y2:= A6?5:?8 9:D 4@FCE 2AA62C2?46D]k^Am kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED[ ~=G6C2 2==6865=J DECF4< 2 H@>2? 2?5 <?@4<65 96C F?4@?D4:@FD @FED:56 2 r@K25 32C uC:52J ?:89E] w6 2=D@ 2==6865=J DECF4< 2 D64@?5 H@>2?[ 2?5 9:>D6=7 H2D 2==6865=J 9:E H:E9 2 AFCD6]k^Am People are also reading… The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Holiday Inn Express & Suites joins Lexington community with ribbon cutting Johnson Lake tests positive for E. Coli bacteria Lexington City Council unanimously approves rezoning Event to support dislocated workers in Lexington to be held June 16 at Central Community College Nebraska requests exemption from Medicaid work requirements in Dawson County Locals earn spots on UNL's Deans' lists for spring semester America's housing: unaffordable, unavailable. Many of us are giving up Small town, big heart: Eustis celebrates German heritage at Wurst Tag Treyvan Berry and Maylin Novoa win Mingus and Ramsey awards Her son was born at 2.5 pounds. Now he’s a Super Bowl champion. Float to the fire kayak event in Kearney Kaden Barkmeier pitches no-hitter in Lexington's shut out of Broken Bow Road work will begin June 23 on N-47 and L-24D in Gothenburg Woman’s daughter among 2 arrested after her suffocation death in Elkhorn area kAm~?6 @7 E96 H@>6? H2D EC2?DA@CE65 E@ r@K25 r@>>F?:EJ w62=E9 7@C EC62E>6?E] ~=G6C2 H2D 2=D@ E2<6? E@ E96 9@DA:E2= 7@C 6G2=F2E:@? 3FE E96? C6=62D65 E@ E96 4FDE@5J @7 E96 s2HD@? r@F?EJ y2:=]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Troy and Jennifer Olson are bringing G.O.A.T.'s Table, a new sports bar, to the east side. Holiday Inn Express & Suites joins Lexington community with ribbon cutting Holiday Inn Express & Suites by IHG officially joined the Lexington community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Lexington Area … Johnson Lake tests positive for E. Coli bacteria KEARNEY — Johnson Lake has tested positive for E. Coli bacteria, according to samples taken on Monday, June 8. Two Rivers Public Health Depart… Lexington City Council unanimously approves rezoning The council chambers at Lexington City Hall were filled with lighthearted laughter and friendly banter among council members as they prepared … Event to support dislocated workers in Lexington to be held June 16 at Central Community College The Nebraska Department of Labor invites recently laid‑off workers in the Lexington area to a Coffee & Conversation event designed to offe… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Nebraska AG Hilgers sues Lincoln over minimum wage ordinance See the new Obama Presidential Center ahead of its grand opening See the new Obama Presidential Center ahead of its grand opening Watch: Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer discusses violent day in Omaha at crime scene Watch: Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer discusses violent day in Omaha at crime scene ‘You are a coward.’ Judge sentences Gilgo Beach killer to life in prison without parole ‘You are a coward.’ Judge sentences Gilgo Beach killer to life in prison without parole