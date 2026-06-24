Top Story Spotlight Lexington 14U baseball defeats Gothenburg in tournament quarterfinal Jessica Kennedy Jun 24, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 6 Lexington's Oliver Fellers throws a strike in the first inning Monday against Gothenburg in the 14U tournament quarterfinal in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Drake Swan prepares to throw a pitch in the second inning Monday against Lexington in the 14U tournament quarterfinal in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Cooper Burton gets hit by a pitch on the shoulder in the top of the second inning against Gothenburg Monday in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Jeremiah Gaines hits a double base two-run RBI to put Lexington up 2-0 in the top of the second inning Monday against Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Gared Sabin looks to first base before making the throw for an out against Lexington Monday in the 14U tournament quarterfinal in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Garrett Osborne tosses his bat after drawing a walk in the 14U tournament quarterfinal Monday against Lexington in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy GOTHENBURG — The first round of the 14U baseball tournament began Monday night, with Lexington facing Gothenburg.kAm!C6G:@FD=J[ {6I:?8E@? =@DE E@ v@E96?3FC8 h\d 2?5 h\e]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? 925 3:8 A=2?D E@ >2<6 E96 492>A:@?D9:A 82>6 2?5 42>6 AC6A2C65 7@C 2 32EE=6 282:?DE E96 z:==6C q66D |@?52J :? v@E96?3FC8]k^AmkAmsC2<6 $H2? DE2CE65 @? E96 >@F?5 7@C v@E96?3FC8 2?5 E96 z:==6C q66D >256 BF:4< H@C< @7 {6I:?8E@? 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