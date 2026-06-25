Top Story Spotlight California man arrested after troopers find over 25 pounds of meth Andrew Bottrell Jun 25, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A California man was arrested Tuesday in Dawson County after state troopers found more than 25 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.kAm$2F= t] |24:2D $6CC2?@[ ba[ @7 $2? y24:?E@[ r2=:7@C?:2[ :D 492C865 H:E9 A@DD6DD:@? @7 >6E92>A96E2>:?6[ >@C6 E92? `c_ 8C2>D[ 2 r=2DD `q 76=@?J[ :? s2HD@? r@F?EJ r@FCE]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED[ 2 EC@@A6C 4@?5F4E65 2 EC277:4 DE@A @? 2 w@?52 !:=@E 2E >:=6\>2C<6C abe ;FDE H6DE @7 E96 {6I:?8E@? 6I:E 23@FE `_idd 2]>] %F6D52J]k^AmkAm|24:2D $6CC2?@ 82G6 EC@@A6CD A6C>:DD:@? E@ D62C49 E96 G69:4=6 5FC:?8 E96 DE@A] sFC:?8 E92E D62C49[ A@=:46 7@F?5 ae 328D @7 >6E92>A96E2>:?6[ 6249 H6:89:?8 23@FE ` A@F?5] x? E@E2=[ ae]g A@F?5D @7 >6E92>A96E2>:?6 H2D 7@F?5 :? E96 G69:4=6]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake Cozad man faces felony charge after incident at bar Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims Overton Bandit seniors down Cozad Reds 12-4 The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Nebraska's new Adidas football uniform includes redesigned numbers, pants Military museum showcases three vehicles during first summer Demo Day Younes Landing breweries, golf driving range provide new gathering spots in Kearney 500-unit apartment complex planned on Lincoln's east side Letter to the editor: Community input is not conflict — it's partnership Lexington 14U baseball defeats Gothenburg in tournament quarterfinal Locals earn spots on UNL's Deans' lists for spring semester Murder-suicide determined as cause of death for two Omaha couples Lexington Legion juniors go 0-3 at Grand Island tournament kAm|24:2D $6CC2?@ H2D 2CC6DE65 2?5 =@5865 :? E96 s2HD@? r@F?EJ s6E6?E:@? r6?E6C]k^AmkAmq@?5 :D D6E 2E S` >:==:@?] p AC6=:>:?2CJ 962C:?8 :D D6E 7@C `` 2]>] yF=J h :? s2HD@? r@F?EJ r@FCE] x7 2 ;F586 7:?5D E96C6 :D 6?@F89 AC@323=6 42FD6 E@ 4@?E:?F6 H:E9 E96 42D6[ :E H:== 36 >@G65 E@ s2HD@? r@F?EJ s:DEC:4E r@FCE]k^Am 0 Comments Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Gothenburg woman charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child A Gothenburg woman is being charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child. Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Venezuela earthquakes: 'The situation is critical' Dr. Ranjan Gupta on new orthopedic center at CHI Lakeside Dr. Ranjan Gupta on new orthopedic center at CHI Lakeside Affordable housing is top of mind for voters in the coming midterms Affordable housing is top of mind for voters in the coming midterms Russian building downturn leaves Moscow apartment buyers in limbo Russian building downturn leaves Moscow apartment buyers in limbo