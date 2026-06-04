Top Story Spotlight NEBRASKA GAME AND PARKS Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to consider changing deer permit personal limit Press Release Jun 4, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider a recommendation to amend orders and restrict personal limits for deer permits when it meets Friday, June 12 in North Platte.kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm(:=5=:76 DE277 H:== C64@>>6?5 :?5:G:5F2=D 36 =:>:E65 E@ @?6 566C A6C>:E[ 5@H? 7C@> EH@[ A6C 42=6?52C J62C E92E 2==@HD E96 E2<:?8 @7 2? 2?E=6C65 566C]k^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQmx7 25@AE65[ :E H@F=5 36 67764E:G6 DE2CE:?8 :? a_af]k^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQm%96 >66E:?8 H:== 368:? 2E g 2]>] 2E |:5\!=2:?D r@>>F?:EJ r@==686VD }@CE9 r2>AFD[ ``_` w2==:82? sC:G6]k^Am People are also reading… Thunderstorm with 79 mph winds leaves damage throughout Lexington Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure Lexington council advances rezoning, adds stop signs and hears public concerns on cemetery conditions Sarah Neben: Evan's journey of self-discovery Lexington's Mins and Pepplitsch earn state tennis gold in No. 2 doubles Nebraska boys soccer all-state teams: Meet the best players from the 2026 season Lexington UniFut 14U boys soccer captures Real Colorado Cup championship title Cozad's Olliver Davis earns CSO All-Star MVP Suspect identified, dead after Papillion pursuit ends in gunfire at Home Depot Dust storm blamed for causing fatal crash in western Nebraska 1 dead, several injured in multiple major crashes on I-80 Saturday Hi-Line's Cooper Knackstedt earns pole vault silver medal New Kearney restaurant blends barbecue tradition with Mexican flavors Troopers find 525 lbs. of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop Lexington juniors baseball wins doubleheader over McCook kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i =67EjQmx? @E96C 3FD:?6DD[ E96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD H:== 4@?D:56C 492?86D E@ EFC<6J @C56CD E92E H@F=5 D9@CE6? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thunderstorm with 79 mph winds leaves damage throughout Lexington A severe thunderstorm on Saturday swept through Lexington, leaving behind damage. Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure As of May 26, LCF has disbursed over $620,000 in community relief funding following Tyson closure. Lexington council advances rezoning, adds stop signs and hears public concerns on cemetery conditions The Lexington City Council met on Tuesday, May 26, to discuss rezoning and street naming, and heard additional citizen concerns regarding Gree… Nebraska boys soccer all-state teams: Meet the best players from the 2026 season Dylan Holden leads the Super-State selections, while stars from Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Southeast, Papillion-La Vista South and more earn r… Suspect identified, dead after Papillion pursuit ends in gunfire at Home Depot A 38-year-old man is dead after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement following a pursuit that ended in the Home Depot parking lot in Papill… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Polina Gardens opens in Omaha's Old Market Hear Zach Lahn speak after Republican gubernatorial primary win Hear Zach Lahn speak after Republican gubernatorial primary win Omaha police provide update after armed man killed after firing at officers in South Omaha Omaha police provide update after armed man killed after firing at officers in South Omaha Omaha Mayor John Ewing introduces some of the members of his first Youth Advisory Council Omaha Mayor John Ewing introduces some of the members of his first Youth Advisory Council