Top Story Spotlight Planning Commission recommends denial of Pentecostal church conditional use permit; board concerned about parking overflow Ashley Mohler Jun 5, 2026 Jun 5, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rock of Horeb Pentecostal Church did not get the answer it was hoping for when its conditional use permit application was denied by the Lexington Planning Commission on Wednesday, June 3.kAm%96 3@2C5 G@E65 c\a[ H:E9 y677 %2AA2?[ q2C3 |2C8C:EK 2?5 $25:6 (@CE9:?8 23D6?E[ E@ C64@>>6?5 E92E E96 {6I:?8E@? r:EJ r@F?4:= 56?J E96 A6C>:E]k^AmkAm%96 49FC49[ 4FCC6?E=J 2E d_b }] (2D9:?8E@? $E] :? {6I:?8E@?[ C646?E=J AFC492D65 E96 3F:=5:?8 2E d`f }] (2D9:?8E@? $E][ K@?65 r\a r@C6 r@>>6C4:2=[ 2?5 D@F89E 2AAC@G2= E@ C6=@42E6 E96C6 E@ 244@>>@52E6 :ED 8C@H:?8 4@?8C682E:@?]k^Am kAm%96 2AA=:42E:@? H2D 7:=65 3J w6?CJ pCC:2K2[ H9@ H2D C6AC6D6?E65 2E E96 >66E:?8 3J yF2? r2C=@D ~CE:K] {6I:?8E@? 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DJDE6>D 2?5 >2<:?8 @E96C 4@56\C6=2E65 :>AC@G6>6?ED]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ashley Mohler Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Gothenburg woman charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child A Gothenburg woman is being charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child. Adrian Gomez Ramos joins Nebraska Community Foundation Nebraska Community Foundation has announced the hiring of Lexington native Adrian Gomez Ramos as the nonprofit’s director of welcoming and belonging. Thunderstorm with 79 mph winds leaves damage throughout Lexington A severe thunderstorm on Saturday swept through Lexington, leaving behind damage. Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure As of May 26, LCF has disbursed over $620,000 in community relief funding following Tyson closure. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Massive proton therapy device installed at Buffett Cancer Center Ben Sasse speaks at 2026 Cornhusker Boys' State program Ben Sasse speaks at 2026 Cornhusker Boys' State program Creighton hosts 9th Annual Creighton Abilities Basketball Camp for children with special needs Creighton hosts 9th Annual Creighton Abilities Basketball Camp for children with special needs Dive-bombing bird Dive-bombing bird