Top Story Spotlight Wilson Public Library brings back MESStival at Muny Park June 20 Jessica Kennedy Jun 4, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wilson Public Library in Cozad, is bringing back its popular MESStival on Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to noon (or until supplies last) at Muny Park, and it’s bigger than ever!kAm%9:D J62C 762EFC6D 24E:G:E:6D DF49 2D CF336C 32?5 2CE[ A2:?E 3@>3D[ H2E6C 8F? >2DE6CA:646D[ 2 “D=@ADE24=6” 4@FCD6 2?5 >@C6]k^AmkAmp== 24E:G:E:6D 2E |t$$E:G2= 2C6 7C66 2?5 7@C 2== 286D]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmr@>6 AC6A2C65 H62C:?8 4=@E96D 2?5 D9@6D E92E 42? 86E H6E 2?5 >6DDJ[ 2 E@H6=[ 2?5 42D9 7@C 2 D?@\4@?6[ :7 56D:C65]k^Am kAm%96 =:3C2CJ :D 6DA64:2==J E92?<7F= 7@C @FC A2CE?6CDi E96 r@K25 {:3C2CJ u@F?52E:@?[ w@>6DE625 q2?<[ $64FC:EJ u:CDE q2?<[ (2JA@:?E q2?<[ r@K25 r@>>F?:EJ {6256CD[ E96 w2J>2<6C rC62E:G6 s:DEC:4E[ RK:6$%#~}v[ E96 r@K25 {@42=[ s2HD@? r@F?EJ tIE6?D:@?[ |@>r@ @7 s2HD@? r@F?EJ[ {:G:?8 w@A6 r9FC49 2?5 E96 r92C:E23=6 uF?5 @7 r@K25]k^Am People are also reading… Gothenburg woman charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child Thunderstorm with 79 mph winds leaves damage throughout Lexington Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure Lexington council advances rezoning, adds stop signs and hears public concerns on cemetery conditions Sarah Neben: Evan's journey of self-discovery Lexington's Mins and Pepplitsch earn state tennis gold in No. 2 doubles Nebraska boys soccer all-state teams: Meet the best players from the 2026 season Lexington UniFut 14U boys soccer captures Real Colorado Cup championship title Cozad's Olliver Davis earns CSO All-Star MVP Suspect identified, dead after Papillion pursuit ends in gunfire at Home Depot Dust storm blamed for causing fatal crash in western Nebraska Hi-Line's Cooper Knackstedt earns pole vault silver medal 1 dead, several injured in multiple major crashes on I-80 Saturday New Kearney restaurant blends barbecue tradition with Mexican flavors Troopers find 525 lbs. of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop kAm%C@A:42= $?@ H:== 2=D@ 36 @? 92?5 H:E9 D92G65 :46 7@C D2=6]k^AmkAmx? 42D6 @7 :?4=6>6?E H62E96C[ |6DDE:G2= H:== 36 42?46=65]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E (:=D@? !F3=:4 {:3C2CJ’D u2463@@< A286 @C 4@?E24E (:=D@? !F3=:4 {:3C2CJ 2E b_g\fgc\a_`h]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Gothenburg woman charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child A Gothenburg woman is being charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child. Thunderstorm with 79 mph winds leaves damage throughout Lexington A severe thunderstorm on Saturday swept through Lexington, leaving behind damage. Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure As of May 26, LCF has disbursed over $620,000 in community relief funding following Tyson closure. Lexington council advances rezoning, adds stop signs and hears public concerns on cemetery conditions The Lexington City Council met on Tuesday, May 26, to discuss rezoning and street naming, and heard additional citizen concerns regarding Gree… Nebraska boys soccer all-state teams: Meet the best players from the 2026 season Dylan Holden leads the Super-State selections, while stars from Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Southeast, Papillion-La Vista South and more earn r… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Where Is It Illegal To Be Gay? 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