Top Story Spotlight Overton Public School announces second semester honor roll Jessica Kennedy Jun 1, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Overton Public Schools released their second semester honor roll June 1.kAm%@ C646:G6 E96 9:896DE 9@?@CD[ DEF56?E >FDE 92G6 2 8C256\A@:?E 2G6C286 @7 b]d @C 9:896C[ 2?5 ?@ 8C256 36=@H 2? gdT]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$t}x~#$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmy6DD:42 p=EH:?6[ %C246 qC@@<D[ v286 r=:7E@?[ qC26=J? u=@C6==[ r2CD@? w286>2?[ vC246? wF896D[ t=: {FE96C[ qC@@<=J? |4r2CE6C[ s2HD6? |4r2CE6C[ t==6 |4r2CE6C[ y26=J?? #@36CED[ s2:DJ #J2?[ }6G269 $2F6C[ y2J46=62 $9F36CE 2?5 r9=@6 $G2CG2C:]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8my&}x~#$k^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure Lexington's Mins and Pepplitsch earn state tennis gold in No. 2 doubles Lexington UniFut 14U boys soccer captures Real Colorado Cup championship title Hi-Line's Cooper Knackstedt earns pole vault silver medal New Kearney restaurant blends barbecue tradition with Mexican flavors Lexington council advances rezoning, adds stop signs and hears public concerns on cemetery conditions Sarah Neben: Evan's journey of self-discovery Thunderstorm with 79 mph winds leaves damage throughout Lexington Suspect identified, dead after Papillion pursuit ends in gunfire at Home Depot S-E-M's Taryn Arbuthnot ends career with state medal in long jump Lexington 14U baseball falls to Minden Lexington baseball teams place American flags at cemeteries to honor veterans for Memorial Day Dust storm blamed for causing fatal crash in western Nebraska Lexington juniors baseball wins doubleheader over McCook Troopers find 525 lbs. of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop kAm#:=6J qC6??2?[ |2D@? sFEC@[ zJ=2 t=78C6?[ y2:D6? v@?K2=6K[ qC@4< |4r2CE6C[ {:==:2? !2=>6C 2?5 {629 $2F6C]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$~!w~|~#t$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr256?46 qC@@<D[ y:==:2? r=2C<[ *2C6= v@?K2=6K #@5C:8F6K[ r96=D6J v@?K2=6K[ w2=J?? wF896D[ sJ=2? {FE96C[ r@@A6C {FI[ s2=E@? |F:C9625[ %6?=6:89 #@36CED[ |2<2J=66 $EF69>[ s2?:6= %6A=J[ !2:86 (2=29@D<: 2?5 }@29 (6DE@?]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mu#t$w|t}k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%C6G@C q@C8>2??[ w2==6 w2CG6J[ |6282? {2DD6?[ r2=63 #@3:?D@? 2?5 %2J=@C $9:G6=J]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mtxvw%w v#pstk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm}2E92==J r9:?49:==2\vF6CC2[ y6CD6J t=78C6?[ r2J=66 w@676?6C[ r@??@C w@676?6C[ !26J4? wF332C5[ p=6I:D {6DD:8[ p3C66 {FE96C[ t>6CD@? {FE96C[ $2>2?E92 {FE96C[ r2CD@? ~D3@C?6[ r@C3J? #@3:?D@?[ |2D@? #@3:?D@? 2?5 zCJDE92= '2KBF6K]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m$t't}%w v#pstk^DEC@?8mk^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAms2G:2? q6==6 xD=6[ {@F<2D w6C?2?56K[ $286 y69@C6<[ %C:?65J {6DD:8[ !2IE@? |4r2CE6C[ w2:=6J |4r=2:?[ w2??29 |4r=2:?[ {:=:2? |6J6CD[ v2G:?8 |6J6CD[ pG2 !@CE6C[ |256=J? #2D>FDD6? 2?5 $@A9:6 %9@>AD@?]k^Amk9bmw~}~#pq{t |t}%x~}k^9bm kAm$EF56?ED >FDE 92G6 2 b\b]ch v!p 2?5 ?@ 8C256 36=@H 2?5 g_T]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$t}x~#$k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm(:==:2> uC:ED@?[ +@6J w6C?2?56K[ %J z6??:4FEE[ %2J=@C zC2>6C[ z:=6J {2HD@?[ r92D6 !@EE6C 2?5 |2D@? $9:G6=J]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8my&}x~#$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm"F:?E@? p?56CD@?[ p?E9@?J pCC65@?5@[ z2C>2 q64<[ w2J5J? r2?EC2== 2?5 {2?:42 +:>>6C>2?]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$~!w~|~#t$k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm|2C:2 v@5@J[ t>>2 w6C?2?56K[ z2J896? wF?E[ %CJDE:2? y2C>:?[ %J {2CD@? 2?5 }2G269 $:>>6C>2?]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mu#t$w|t}k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAms2G:5 !6C6K s6 {2 rCFK]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mtxvw%w v#pstk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm#:=66 $EF69> 2?5 tG2?86=:?6 %C624=6]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$t't}%w v#pstk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmp=JDD2 r92>36CD[ !96@?:I s2G6?A@CE 2?5 |24J w2==:H6==]]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure As of May 26, LCF has disbursed over $620,000 in community relief funding following Tyson closure. New Kearney restaurant blends barbecue tradition with Mexican flavors Juan and Lionel Herrera say discipline, family and food shaped their path to opening a restaurant. Lexington council advances rezoning, adds stop signs and hears public concerns on cemetery conditions The Lexington City Council met on Tuesday, May 26, to discuss rezoning and street naming, and heard additional citizen concerns regarding Gree… Thunderstorm with 79 mph winds leaves damage throughout Lexington A severe thunderstorm on Saturday swept through Lexington, leaving behind damage. Suspect identified, dead after Papillion pursuit ends in gunfire at Home Depot A 38-year-old man is dead after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement following a pursuit that ended in the Home Depot parking lot in Papill… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Iran says it will stop negotiating with the US, completely block the Strait of Hormuz, citing ceasefire violations Why Israel’s capture of Lebanon’s Beaufort Castle matters Why Israel’s capture of Lebanon’s Beaufort Castle matters Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanon’s Tyre Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanon’s Tyre Judge blocks Trump's Kennedy center plan and halts renovation plan Judge blocks Trump's Kennedy center plan and halts renovation plan