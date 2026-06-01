Top Story Spotlight Thunderstorm with 79 mph winds leaves damage throughout Lexington Jessica Kennedy Jun 1, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 1 of 5 The roof of a building landed on cars behind Dawson Motor Company on Saturday during the severe thunderstorm that blew through Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald An uprooted tree lies on a house on 13th Street in Lexington after Saturday's storm. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald A large tree branch lies on a hidden car in a driveway at a house on Monroe Street in Lexington after 79 mph winds ripped through the town Saturday evening. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald After the storm, Lexington residents on Eighth Street placed downed tree limbs at the curb for city crews to pick up. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald An evergreen tree lies in a yard on Eighth Street in Lexington after a storm ripped through town Saturday evening. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy A severe thunderstorm on Saturday swept through Lexington, leaving behind damage.kAm{6I:?8E@? 2:CA@CE C6A@CE65 fh >A9 H:?5D 4@FA=65 H:E9 962GJ =:89E?:?8 2?5 C2:? 3=6H E9C@F89 E@H?]k^AmkAm%96 DE@C>VD 56DECF4E:@? :?4=F565 9F?5C65D @7 5@H?65 EC66 =:>3D[ FAC@@E65 EC66D[ 2 ?2EFC2= 82D =62<[ 52>286 E@ C@@7D 2?5 D:5:?8 @? 9@>6D[ 7=@@5:?8[ 52>286 E@ 3F:=5:?8D 2?5 4@?DECF4E:@? 6BF:A>6?E]k^AmkAm%96 DEC@?8 H:?5D <?@4<65 5@H? A@H6C =:?6D E92E =67E >2?J {6I:?8E@? 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