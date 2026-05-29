Top Story Spotlight Lexington council advances rezoning, adds stop signs and hears public concerns on cemetery conditions Ashley Mohler May 29, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lexington City Council met on Tuesday, May 26, to discuss rezoning and street naming, and heard additional citizen concerns regarding Greenwood Cemetery.kAmr@F?4:=H@>2? s@C2 ':G2D H2D 23D6?E[ 3FE >@E:@?D DE:== 42CC:65]k^AmkAmp AF3=:4 962C:?8 H2D 96=5 7@C ~C5:?2?46 acgc[ DF3>:EE65 3J |:4926= (:6?6<6[ E@ C6K@?6 E96 AC@A6CEJ 2E ``_ t] #:G6C #@25] %96 7:CDE C625:?8 @7 E96 @C5:?2?46 A2DD65] q67@C6 :E 42? E2<6 67764E[ 2 D64@?5 2?5 7:?2= C625:?8 H:== 36 96=5 2E E96 ?6IE 4@F?4:= >66E:?8]k^AmkAmp D64@?5 AF3=:4 962C:?8 H2D 96=5 C682C5:?8 $E] p??’D %9:C5 p55:E:@?]k^Am kAmr:EJ r=6C< q:== qC64<D 6IA=2:?65 E@ E96 4@F?4:= E92E 2 DF35:G:D:@? H2D ?646DD2CJ E@ 4@>A=6E6 56G6=@A>6?E @? E96 AC@A6CEJ]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure New Kearney restaurant blends barbecue tradition with Mexican flavors Lexington's Mins and Pepplitsch earn state tennis gold in No. 2 doubles Lexington UniFut 14U boys soccer captures Real Colorado Cup championship title Hi-Line's Cooper Knackstedt earns pole vault silver medal S-E-M's Taryn Arbuthnot ends career with state medal in long jump Gothenburg's Bryson Neels wins Class B 800-meter state gold ‘We are so proud’: Lexington soccer team gave town something to cheer for Lexington baseball teams place American flags at cemeteries to honor veterans for Memorial Day Lexington 14U baseball falls to Minden Cozad hospital reopens front entrance after two years of construction Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Gale Anderson Overton athletes earn state track medals kAmp7E6C E96 962C:?8[ E96 4@F?4:= F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 #6D@=FE:@? a_ae\``[ H9:49 DE2E65i “%96 A=2E @7 $E] p??’D %9:C5 p55:E:@?[ 2 C6A=2E @7 =@ED @?6[ EH@[ ?:?6 2?5 `_ @7 q=@4< %9C66[ $E] p??’D $64@?5 p55:E:@? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure As of May 26, LCF has disbursed over $620,000 in community relief funding following Tyson closure. New Kearney restaurant blends barbecue tradition with Mexican flavors Juan and Lionel Herrera say discipline, family and food shaped their path to opening a restaurant. ‘We are so proud’: Lexington soccer team gave town something to cheer for The Lexington boys soccer team fell to Gretna in the Class B state soccer championship this year. But their run still gave the town hope in a … Lexington baseball teams place American flags at cemeteries to honor veterans for Memorial Day Lexington's 14U and junior baseball teams showed up Friday, May 22 to place American flags on all three Lexington cemeteries. 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