Top Story Breaking Spotlight Lexington's Mins and Pepplitsch earn state tennis gold in No. 2 doubles Jessica Kennedy May 27, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Lexington's Josslyn Mins and Millie Pepplitsch stand on top of the podium after winning the Class B tennis No. 2 doubles championship Wednesday at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln. Photo Courtesy of Jake Saulsbury Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy LINCOLN — Lexington Minutemaids Josslyn Mins and Millie Pepplitsch earned the Class B tennis state champion title in No. 2 doubles Wednesday at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.kAm%9:D :D {6I:?8E@?VD 7:CDE DE2E6 E:E=6 D:?46 a__h H96? %6C29 |2=@=6J H@? E96 E:E=6 :? }@] a D:?8=6D 2?5 E96 7:CDE }@] a 5@F3=6D E:E=6 D:?46 a__b H96? $2C2 {2F3J 2?5 qC6EE6 q2=5H:? 4=2:>65 8@=5]k^AmkAm$66565 }@] a :? 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