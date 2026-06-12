Top Story Spotlight Treyvan Berry and Maylin Novoa win Mingus and Ramsey awards Jessica Kennedy Jun 12, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Lexington's Maylin Novoa places her name plate on the Llyod Ramsey award board after being honored as the outstanding female student-athlete. Photo Courtesy of Erica Brockmoller Lexington's Treyvan Berry places his name plate on the board hanging in Lexington High School after receiving the Kenneth Mingus outstanding male student-athlete award. Photo Courtesy of Erica Brockmoller Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy Lexington High School announced that graduated seniors Treyvan Berry and Maylin Novoa were the recipients of Mingus and Ramsey awards.kAmx? @C56C E@ H:? E96 2H2C5[ E96 DEF56?E\2E9=6E6D 925 E@ A2CE:4:A2E6 :? E9C66 DA@CED 5FC:?8 E96:C D6?:@C J62C[ 92G6 2 a]d v!p @C 9:896C[ 36 2 DEC@?8 =6256C[ 36 2 4@?EC:3FE@C @? 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E96 2H2C5]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmQ%C6JG2? 925 2? 6I46==6?E D6?:@C J62C[ 6I46==:?8 :? 7@@E32==[ F?:7:65 2?5 G2CD:EJ 3@H=:?8[ 2?5 F?:7:65 EC24<[Q D2:5 !9:= %CF2I[ {6I:?8E@? w:89 $49@@= 2E9=6E:4 5:C64E@C]k^Am People are also reading… Nebraska requests exemption from Medicaid work requirements in Dawson County Adrian Gomez Ramos joins Nebraska Community Foundation Kaden Barkmeier pitches no-hitter in Lexington's shut out of Broken Bow Cattlemen’s Ball transforms Dawson County pasture into gathering place for hope Planning Commission recommends denial of Pentecostal church conditional use permit; board concerned about parking overflow Gothenburg woman charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child Cozad's Olliver Davis earns CSO All-Star MVP Gov. Pillen, farmers, ranchers and ag industry supporters celebrate passage of LB 525 Three Lexington boys soccer players competed in Foals for Life Soccer Showcase in Omaha Thunderstorm with 79 mph winds leaves damage throughout Lexington Crossroads Mission Avenue invites community to open house for new transitional housing facility in Lexington Float to the fire kayak event in Kearney McDonald’s bets on fancier chicken, airier restaurants to keep luring diners Donna Elizabeth Pursley Omaha man arrested in connection with Ralston homicide kAmQ|2J=:? H2D 2 =6256C @? E96 |2:5 4C@DD 4@F?ECJ E62>[ 32D<6E32== :? E96 H:?E6C 2?5 D@446C :? E96 DAC:?8[Q %CF2I D2:5] Q&?7@CEF?2E6=J[ D96 925 2? :?;FCJ :? D@446C E9:D DAC:?8[ 3FE DE:== A=2J65 2? :>A@CE2?E A2CE :? E96 DF446DD7F= D62D@? E96 |2:5D 925]Qk^AmkAm%96 z6??6E9 |:?8FD 2H2C5 :D 2H2C565 E@ 2 >2=6 2E9=6E6[ 2?5 E96 {=@J5 #2>D6J 2H2C5 :D 7@C 2 76>2=6 2E9=6E6]k^AmkAm|:?8FD 2?5 #2>D6J H6C6 E62496CD 2?5 4@2496D :? {6I:?8E@? :? E96 `he_D 2?5 >:5\`hf_D]k^Am kAmQ%96D6 2H2C5D C6AC6D6?E E96 @FEDE2?5:?8 DEF56?E\2E9=6E6D :? E96 D6?:@C 4=2DD 6249 J62C[Q %CF2I D2:5] Q%92?< J@F[ %C6JG2? 2?5 |2J=:?[ 7@C C6AC6D6?E:?8 E96 @C2?86 2?5 3=24< H:E9 ECF6 492C24E6C 2?5 AC:56PQk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Nebraska requests exemption from Medicaid work requirements in Dawson County Gov. Jim Pillen wants a temporary Medicaid work-rule exemption for Dawson County after the Tyson plant closure pushed unemployment sharply higher. Adrian Gomez Ramos joins Nebraska Community Foundation Nebraska Community Foundation has announced the hiring of Lexington native Adrian Gomez Ramos as the nonprofit’s director of welcoming and belonging. Cattlemen’s Ball transforms Dawson County pasture into gathering place for hope A ranch pasture became a place of remembrance, celebration and generosity during Dawson County’s first Cattlemen’s Ball. Planning Commission recommends denial of Pentecostal church conditional use permit; board concerned about parking overflow The Rock of Horeb Pentecostal Church did not get the answer it was hoping for when the Lexington Planning Commission rejected its conditional … Gothenburg woman charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child A Gothenburg woman is being charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Alan Jackson on the Nick Reiner Case & Karen Read Updates CWS bracket breakdown with Tom, Gary and Evan | Pick Six Podcast CWS bracket breakdown with Tom, Gary and Evan | Pick Six Podcast People attend College World Series Fan Fest People attend College World Series Fan Fest Lauk trail corridor Lauk trail corridor