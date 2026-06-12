Top Story Spotlight Lexington 14U baseball gets revenge of earlier loss to Norton Jessica Kennedy Jun 12, 2026 1 hr ago 0 1 of 5 Lexington's Cooper Burton pitches a strike to get the Norton batter out on a strikeout in the top of the third inning Thursday in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Ryker Wolfe throws an out to first baseman Landon Soncksen in the top of the third inning Thursday against Norton in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Bryson McDougall doubles on a ground ball to left field in the bottom of the second inning that put a run in to give Lexington a 6-4 lead against Norton Thursday. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Oliver Fellers crosses home for a run on Terrence Bliven's double to center field to give Lexington the lead in the bottom of the second inning Thursday against Norton. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Terrence Bliven slides safely into home plate for a run in the bottom of the third inning Thursday against Norton in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy After falling to Norton 9-8 on June 2, the Lexington 14U 'Pony' baseball team picked up a 14-4 home victory over Norton Thursday evening.kAmxE D66>65 E92E E96 82>6 H2D 962565 E@H2C5D 2 =@DD 282:? 27E6C {6I:?8E@? EC2:=65 c\_ E9C@F89 @?6 2?5 2 92=7 :??:?8D]k^AmkAm}@CE@? D4@C65 E9C66 CF?D :? E96 E@A @7 E96 7:CDE 2?5 @?6 :? E96 E@A @7 E96 D64@?5]k^AmkAmr@@A6C qFCE@? A:E4965 E9C@F89 2== E9C66 :??:?8D[ A:4<:?8 FA 9:D 7:CDE DEC:<6@FE :? E96 E@A @7 E96 7:CDE]k^Am kAm#J<6C (@=76 2?5 ~=:G6C u6==6CD 62C?65 H2=<D :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 7:CDE 3FE H6C6 =67E @? 32D6 27E6C %6CC6?46 q=:G6? DECF4< @FE 2?5 qCJD@? |4s@F82== 8C@F?565 @FE]k^Am People are also reading… Nebraska requests exemption from Medicaid work requirements in Dawson County Adrian Gomez Ramos joins Nebraska Community Foundation Kaden Barkmeier pitches no-hitter in Lexington's shut out of Broken Bow Cattlemen’s Ball transforms Dawson County pasture into gathering place for hope Planning Commission recommends denial of Pentecostal church conditional use permit; board concerned about parking overflow Gothenburg woman charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child Cozad's Olliver Davis earns CSO All-Star MVP Gov. 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EC:65 E@ 86E E96 E9C@H 5@H? @FE]k^AmkAm%96 82>6 H2D 42==65 @? 2 CF?\CF=6 5FC:?8 qFCE@?VD 2E 32E]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Kaden Barkmeier pitches no-hitter in Lexington's shut out of Broken Bow Lexington Heartland Chevrolet juniors shut out Broken Bow Post 126 15-0 Monday in Lexington. 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