Top Story Spotlight Lexington juniors top Imperial 15-5 Wednesday at home Jessica Kennedy Jun 11, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Lexington's Angel Ruiz hits a fly ball to left field in the bottom of the second inning Wednesday against Imperial. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Toran Kjar crosses home plate to put Lexington up 11-3 in the bottom of the third inning Wednesday against Imperial. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Drexton Edeal attempts to tag out the Imperial runner at third base Wednesday in the juniors 15-5 win in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The Lexington Legion Heartland Chevrolet juniors won their mid-week matchup 15-5 over Imperial Wednesday in Lexington.kAm{6I:?8E@?VD @776?D6 H2D =65 3J y2C65 w6C?2?56K]k^AmkAmw6C?2?56K 4@==64E65 E9C66 9:ED[ @?6 #qx[ @?6 H2=< 2?5 D4@C65 7@FC CF?D E@ 2:5 :? {6I:?8E@?VD CF?\CF=6 H:? :? 7@FC :??:?8D]k^AmkAm|2D@? '6=2DBF6K DE2CE65 @? E96 >@F?5 7@C {6I:?8E@?[ 8:G:?8 FA @?6 9:E 2?5 4@==64E:?8 EH@ DEC:<6@FED]k^Am kAm|:8F6= #@5C:8F6K 2?5 w6C?2?56K 62C?65 H2=<D E@ DE2CE E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 7:CDE :??:?8]k^Am People are also reading… Nebraska requests exemption from Medicaid work requirements in Dawson County Adrian Gomez Ramos joins Nebraska Community Foundation Planning Commission recommends denial of Pentecostal church conditional use permit; board concerned about parking overflow Kaden Barkmeier pitches no-hitter in Lexington's shut out of Broken Bow Gothenburg woman charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child Cattlemen’s Ball transforms Dawson County pasture into gathering place for hope Cozad's Olliver Davis earns CSO All-Star MVP Thunderstorm with 79 mph winds leaves damage throughout Lexington Three Lexington boys soccer players competed in Foals for Life Soccer Showcase in Omaha Crossroads Mission Avenue invites community to open house for new transitional housing facility in Lexington Gov. Pillen, farmers, ranchers and ag industry supporters celebrate passage of LB 525 McDonald’s bets on fancier chicken, airier restaurants to keep luring diners Lexington 14U baseball downs Cozad 15-1, falls to Norton and Gothenburg Float to the fire kayak event in Kearney Concerns over storage container and battery system regulations voiced at June 1 commissioners' meeting kAmsC6IE@? t562= 9:E 2 D:?8=6 :?E@ =67E 7:6=5 E92E AFE #@5C:8F6K 24C@DD 9@>6]k^AmkAmw6C?2?56K 3C@F89E :? {6I:?8E@?VD D64@?5 CF? @? 2 H:=5 A:E49 5FC:?8 '6=2DBF6KVD 2E 32E]k^AmkAmx>A6C:2= 8C23365 E96:C D64@?5 @FE 27E6C '6=2DBF6K 7=6H @FE E@ 46?E6C 7:6=5 2?5 t562= D4@C65 27E6C E288:?8 FA 2E E9:C5 32D6]k^Am kAm{:2> s6?<6C 925 2 D:?8=6 32D6 9:E 2?5 z256? q2C<>6:6C 7@==@H65 H:E9 2 8C@F?5 32== 6CC@C 7@C x>A6C:2=]k^AmkAmq2C<>6:6CVD 9:E AFE s6?<6C :?E@ D4@C6 {6I:?8E@?VD 7@FCE9 2?5 7:?2= CF? @7 E96 7:CDE]k^Am kAmp?E9@?J |2CE:?6K DECF4< @FE[ 8:G:?8 x>A6C:2= E96 E9:C5 @FE]k^AmkAmp7E6C 8:G:?8 FA 2 9:E @? 2? 6CC@C[ '6=2DBF6K A:E4965 E9C66 DEC2:89E DEC:<6@FED E@ 6?5 E96 E@A @7 E96 D64@?5 :??:?8]k^Am kAmp?86= #F:K DHF?8 :?E@ =67E 7:6=5 7@C x>A6C:2=VD 7:CDE @FE :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 D64@?5]k^AmkAm#@5C:8F6K 62C?65 2 H2=< 2?5 w6C?2?56K D:?8=65 @? 2 8C@F?5 32== E@ =67E 7:6=5 E92E AFE #@5C:8F6K 24C@DD 9@>6]k^AmkAmt562= 8@E @? 32D6 27E6C 2 42E496C :?E6C76C6?46 @? x>A6C:2=]k^Am kAmz;2C 7@==@H65 H:E9 2 H2=< 27E6C 36:?8 9:E 3J 2 A:E49]k^AmkAmx>A6C:2= DH:E4965 A:E496CD 367@C6 '6=2DBF6KVD 2E 32E] '6=2DBF6K C624965 7:CDE 27E6C 2? x>A6C:2= 6CC@C E92E AFE w6C?2?56K :?E@ D4@C6]k^Am kAms6?<6C DECF4< @FE 7@C x>A6C:2=VD D64@?5 @FE 3FE q2C<>6:6C 7@==@H65 H:E9 2 EH@\CF? #qx 5@H? E96 E9:C5 32D6=:?6]k^AmkAm'6=2DBF6K D4@C65 {6I:?8E@?VD ?:?E9 CF? 27E6C 2? x>A6C:2= 6CC@C]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 D64@?5 :??:?8 4=@D65 @FE 27E6C #F:K 8C@F?565 @FE]k^Am kAmx>A6C:2= D4@C65 E9C66 CF?D :? E96 E@A @7 E96 E9:C5]k^AmkAm#@5C:8F6K 9:E 2 D:?8=6 E@ =67E 7:6=5 2D E96 =625\@77 32EE6C :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 E9:C5]k^Am kAmx>A6C:2= A:4<65 FA 324<\E@\324< @FED 27E6C #@5C:8F6K H2D 42F89E DE62=:?8 E9:C5 2?5 t562= 8C@F?565 @FE]k^AmkAmz;2C 8@E @? 27E6Cx>A6C:2=VD D9@CEDE@A 5C@AA65 E96 A@A 7=J]k^AmkAmw6C?2?56K D4@C65 @? '6=2DBF6KVD D:?8=6 :?E@ C:89E 7:6=5[ AFEE:?8 {6I:?8E@? FA `_\b]k^AmkAms6?<6C 7@==@H65 H:E9 2 D:?8=6 E@ =67E 7:6=5 E92E AFE z;2C 24C@DD 9@>6]k^Am kAmx>A6C:2= 4=@D65 @FE E96 E9:C5 H:E9 2 8C@F?5 @FE @? q2C<>6:6CVD 9:E]k^Am kAmz;2C[ A:E49:?8[ 82G6 FA EH@ 9:ED 2?5 2 9:E 3J A:E49 E92E 82G6 x>A6C:2= 32D6D =@2565]k^AmkAmp 9:E :?E@ 46?E6C 7:6=5 82G6 x>A6C:2= EH@ CF?D D4@C65 E@ AF== 369:?5 ``\d]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? A:4<65 FA E96:C D64@?5 @FE 2E E9:C5 32D6 2D s6?<6C 8@E E96 E9C@H 5@H?]k^AmkAmq2C<>6:6C E@@< E96 >@F?5 2?5 A:E4965 2 DEC:<6@FE E@ 6?5 E96 E@A @7 E96 7@FCE9]k^Am kAm|2CE:?6K 9:E 2 A@A 7=J E92E H2D 42F89E :? 7@F= E6CC:E@CJ 3J x>A6C:2=VD A:E496C]k^Am kAm}@6 v2C4:2 62C?65 2 H2=< 2?5 #@5C:8F6K 7@==@H65 H:E9 2 5@F3=6 32D6 9:E E@ 46?E6C 7:6=5] v2C4:2 D4@C65]k^AmkAm#@5C:8F6K D4@C65 @? 2 H:=5 A:E49[ AFEE:?8 {6I:?8E@? FA `b\d]k^AmkAmw6C?2?56K 9:E 2 =:?6 5C:G6 E@ 46?E6C 7:6=5[ 2==@H:?8 9:> E@ C6249 7:CDE]k^AmkAmt562= DHF?8 :?E@ =67E 7:6=5[ E96 9:E AFE w6C?2?56K 24C@DD 9@>6]k^AmkAmx>A6C:2= A:4<65 FA E96:C D64@?5 @FE 27E6C '6=2DBF6K 7=6H @FE E@ C:89E 7:6=5 3FE E96 9:E AFE t562= :?E@ D4@C6 27E6C 96 E28865 FA 2E E9:C5 32D6]k^Am kAm{6I:?8E@? =65 `d\d H:E9 EH@ @FED]k^AmkAms6?<6C 2?5 q2C<>6:6C 62C?65 H2=<D 367@C6 E96 82>6 6?565 @? 2 E:>6 =:>:E]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Kaden Barkmeier pitches no-hitter in Lexington's shut out of Broken Bow Lexington Heartland Chevrolet juniors shut out Broken Bow Post 126 15-0 Monday in Lexington. Cozad's Olliver Davis earns CSO All-Star MVP Cozad graduate Olliver Davis earned the CSO All-Star most valuable player Friday, May 29 during the annual basketball games in Cambridge. Lexington 14U baseball downs Cozad 15-1, falls to Norton and Gothenburg Lexington 14U Pony baseball team went 1-2 this week, falling to Norton on Tuesday, Gothenburg on Wednesday and won over Cozad Thursday evening. MLB's highest-scoring team, Nationals finally hit growth spurt in long rebuild It was a predictable franchise rebuild. Yet when it came to the men actually donning the uniforms of the Washington Nationals, the club’s new … Fresh off All-America playing career, Jordy Frahm joins Nebraska softball staff Fresh off her Nebraska softball playing career, four-time All-American Jordy Frahm will remain at NU as an assistant coach. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Knicks fans in NYC react to team's historic 29-point comeback win in Game 4 NBA Playoff Predictions: Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5 Analysis NBA Playoff Predictions: Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5 Analysis NBA Finals MVP Race: Brunson vs. Anunoby Showdown! NBA Finals MVP Race: Brunson vs. Anunoby Showdown! Nations Winning Back-to-Back World Cups: A Rare Feat Nations Winning Back-to-Back World Cups: A Rare Feat