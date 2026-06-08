Top Story Spotlight Kaden Barkmeier pitches no-hitter in Lexington's shut out of Broken Bow Jessica Kennedy Jun 8, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 5 Lexington's Liam Denker goes to toss her bat after drawing a walk in the bottom of the second inning Monday against Broken Bow. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Noe Garcia readies for a pitch in the bottom of the second inning Monday against Broken Bow in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Jared Hernandez takes a pitch to his back to earn a walk in the juniors' Monday Legion win against Broken Bow. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Benny Dones readies for a pitch in the second inning Monday against Broken Bow in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Kaden Barkmeier pitches a strike for a strikeout to end the top of the third inning Monday against Broken Bow in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy Lexington Heartland Chevrolet juniors shut out Broken Bow Post 126 15-0 Monday in Lexington.kAmz256? q2C<>6:6C A:E4965 2 ?@\9:EE6C[ 8:G:?8 FA @?=J EH@ H2=<D 2?5 A:E4965 7:G6 DEC:<6@FED]k^AmkAmqC@<6? q@H H6?E E9C@F89 7@FC A:E496CD :? E96 E9C66 :??:?8D A=2J65]k^AmkAmq2C<>6:6C A:E4965 E9C66 DEC:<6@FED 2?5 82G6 FA @?6 H2=< :? E96 E@A @7 E96 7:CDE :??:?8]k^AmkAmy2C65 w6C?2?56K C624965 7:CDE @? 2 qC@<6? q@H 6CC@C 2?5 %@C2? z;2C 8@E @? H:E9 2 D:?8=6 E@ =67E 7:6=5]k^Am kAm{6I:?8E@? D4@C65 E96:C 7:CDE CF? 27E6C w6C?2?56K D4@C65 @? 2 H:=5 A:E49]k^Am People are also reading… Gothenburg woman charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child Adrian Gomez Ramos joins Nebraska Community Foundation Planning Commission recommends denial of Pentecostal church conditional use permit; board concerned about parking overflow Cattlemen’s Ball transforms Dawson County pasture into gathering place for hope Thunderstorm with 79 mph winds leaves damage throughout Lexington Cozad's Olliver Davis earns CSO All-Star MVP Nebraska requests exemption from Medicaid work requirements in Dawson County Lexington council advances rezoning, adds stop signs and hears public concerns on cemetery conditions Wilson Public Library brings back MESStival at Muny Park June 20 Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to consider changing deer permit personal limit Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure Crossroads Mission Avenue invites community to open house for new transitional housing facility in Lexington McDonald’s bets on fancier chicken, airier restaurants to keep luring diners Lexington 14U baseball downs Cozad 15-1, falls to Norton and Gothenburg Overton Public School announces second semester honor roll kAmsC6IE@? t562= 62C?65 2 H2=< 27E6C 36:?8 9:E 3J 2 A:E49]k^AmkAmz;2C DE@=6 E9:C5 @? 2 A2DD65 32== 367@C6 DE62=:?8 9@>6 @? 2 H:=5 E9:C5 A:E49 5FC:?8 {:2> s6?<6CVD 2E 32E] s6?<6C 62C?65 2 H2=<]k^AmkAmp 32=< 3J E96 qC@<6? q@H A:E496C 2H2C565 t562= 2 CF? 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E92E 6?565 E96 82>6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Cozad's Olliver Davis earns CSO All-Star MVP Cozad graduate Olliver Davis earned the CSO All-Star most valuable player Friday, May 29 during the annual basketball games in Cambridge. 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