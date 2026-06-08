Donna Elizabeth Pursley Jun 8, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April 5, 1929 - June 3, 2026kAms@??2 t=:K236E9 v2C5?6C !FCD=6J A2DD65 2H2J A62467F==J 2E 96C 9@>6 :? !6@C:2[ pC:K@?2 @? yF?6 b[ a_ae] $96 H2D 3@C? :? |2I[ }63C2D<2 @? pAC:= d[ `hah] $96 H2D 2 56G@E65 r9C:DE:2? 2?5 AC2J65 7@C 96C 72>:=J 6G6CJ 52J H9:49 :?4=F565 96C D@?D[ $4@EE 2?5 rC2:8[ E96:C H:G6D[ z2E6 2?5 yF=:6[ D6G6? 8C2?549:=5C6?[ D6G6? 8C62E\8C2?549:=5C6? 2?5 EH@ 8C62E\8C62E 8C2?549:=5C6?] $96 H2D =@G65 3J D@ >2?J :? 96C 4:C4=6 2?5 H:== 36 >:DD65]k^Am Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Construction continues on Omaha Streetcar Maintenance Facility Iran halts strikes against Israel, Netanyahu stuck between Trump and ministers Iran halts strikes against Israel, Netanyahu stuck between Trump and ministers Trump Won't Rule Out Compensation For January 6 Rioters Trump Won't Rule Out Compensation For January 6 Rioters The Inaugural Ironman 70.3 Omaha triathlon The Inaugural Ironman 70.3 Omaha triathlon