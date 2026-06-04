Top Story Spotlight Gothenburg woman charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child Andrew Bottrell Jun 4, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Gothenburg woman is being charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child.kAm}2E92=:6 )] (69E;6[ bd[ :D 492C865 H:E9 4@>>:EE:?8 49:=5 23FD6 :?E6?E:@?2==J[ H:E9 ?@ :?;FCJ[ 2 r=2DD bp 76=@?Jj 2?5 E9:C5\568C66 D6IF2= 2DD2F=E @7 2 49:=5[ 2 r=2DD bp 76=@?J[ :? s2HD@? r@F?EJ r@FCE]k^AmkAm(69E;6 :D 244FD65 @7 E@F49:?8 E96 g\J62C\@=5 G:4E:> :?2AAC@AC:2E6=J :? E96 A2DE 4@FA=6 >@?E9D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED]k^AmkAm(69E;6 H2D 2CC6DE65 %9FCD52J 2?5 =@5865 :?E@ E96 s2HD@? r@F?EJ y2:=] q@?5 :D D6E 2E `_T @7 S`d[___] p AC6=:>:?2CJ 962C:?8 xD D6E 7@C `` 2]>] yF?6 `e :? 7C@?E @7 s2HD@? r@F?EJ yF586 y677C6J |] (:89E>2?]k^Am People are also reading… Gothenburg woman charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child Thunderstorm with 79 mph winds leaves damage throughout Lexington Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure Lexington council advances rezoning, adds stop signs and hears public concerns on cemetery conditions Sarah Neben: Evan's journey of self-discovery Lexington's Mins and Pepplitsch earn state tennis gold in No. 2 doubles Nebraska boys soccer all-state teams: Meet the best players from the 2026 season Lexington UniFut 14U boys soccer captures Real Colorado Cup championship title Cozad's Olliver Davis earns CSO All-Star MVP Suspect identified, dead after Papillion pursuit ends in gunfire at Home Depot Dust storm blamed for causing fatal crash in western Nebraska Hi-Line's Cooper Knackstedt earns pole vault silver medal 1 dead, several injured in multiple major crashes on I-80 Saturday New Kearney restaurant blends barbecue tradition with Mexican flavors Troopers find 525 lbs. of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop kAmx7 (:89E>2? 7:?5D E96C6 :D 6?@F89 AC@323=J 42FD6 E@ 4@?E:?F6 H:E9 E96 42D6[ :E H:== 3@F?5 @G6C E@ s2HD@? r@F?EJ s:DEC:4E r@FCE]k^Am 0 Comments Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Andrew Bottrell Author email Follow Andrew Bottrell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Where Is It Illegal To Be Gay? Russia Kills 22 Civilians in Massive 729-Weapon Ukraine Attack Russia Kills 22 Civilians in Massive 729-Weapon Ukraine Attack Ukraine Drone Blockade Starves Russian Frontline — War Shifts Ukraine Drone Blockade Starves Russian Frontline — War Shifts Drone Footage of Ukrainian Strike on Russian Warship Drone Footage of Ukrainian Strike on Russian Warship