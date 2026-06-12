Alert Top Story Breaking Spotlight Johnson Lake tests positive for E. Coli bacteria Jessica Kennedy Jun 12, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — Johnson Lake has tested positive for E. Coli bacteria, according to samples taken on Monday, June 8. Two Rivers Public Health Department announced in a press release June 11.kAm(96? t] 4@=: 324E6C:2 =6G6=D E6DE 23@G6 abd 4@=@?:6D^`__ >= 2 w62=E9 p=6CE :D ?@E :DDF65]k^AmkAmw@H6G6C[ 4@?5:E:@?D 2C6 2E 2 9:896C C:D< E@ 9F>2? 962=E9 H96? 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Pillen, farmers, ranchers and ag industry supporters celebrate passage of LB 525 Three Lexington boys soccer players competed in Foals for Life Soccer Showcase in Omaha Thunderstorm with 79 mph winds leaves damage throughout Lexington Crossroads Mission Avenue invites community to open house for new transitional housing facility in Lexington Float to the fire kayak event in Kearney McDonald’s bets on fancier chicken, airier restaurants to keep luring diners Donna Elizabeth Pursley Omaha man arrested in connection with Ralston homicide kAm%96C6 :D 2 C:D< @7 :?764E:@FD 5:D62D6 H96? DH:>>:?8 :? p}* C64C62E:@?2= 3@5J @7 H2E6C]k^AmkAmw6C6VD H92E J@F D9@F=5 5@ :7 E96 =6G6=D 2C6 23@G6 E96 C:D<\32D65 8F:56=:?6Dik^AmkF=mk=:mpG@:5 2?J D:EF2E:@? E92E 4@F=5 42FD6 J@F E@ DH2==@H =2<6 H2E6Ck^=:mk=:mx7 J@F 92G6 366? :? 4@?E24E H:E9 =2<6 H2E6C[ D9@H6C 27E6CH2C5k^=:mk=:mx7 J@F 92G6 366? :? 4@?E24E H:E9 =2<6 H2E6C[ H2D9 92?5D 367@C6 62E:?8k^=:mk^F=m 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Nebraska requests exemption from Medicaid work requirements in Dawson County Gov. Jim Pillen wants a temporary Medicaid work-rule exemption for Dawson County after the Tyson plant closure pushed unemployment sharply higher. Adrian Gomez Ramos joins Nebraska Community Foundation Nebraska Community Foundation has announced the hiring of Lexington native Adrian Gomez Ramos as the nonprofit’s director of welcoming and belonging. Cattlemen’s Ball transforms Dawson County pasture into gathering place for hope A ranch pasture became a place of remembrance, celebration and generosity during Dawson County’s first Cattlemen’s Ball. Planning Commission recommends denial of Pentecostal church conditional use permit; board concerned about parking overflow The Rock of Horeb Pentecostal Church did not get the answer it was hoping for when the Lexington Planning Commission rejected its conditional … Gothenburg woman charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child A Gothenburg woman is being charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Alan Jackson on the Nick Reiner Case & Karen Read Updates CWS bracket breakdown with Tom, Gary and Evan | Pick Six Podcast CWS bracket breakdown with Tom, Gary and Evan | Pick Six Podcast People attend College World Series Fan Fest People attend College World Series Fan Fest Lauk trail corridor Lauk trail corridor