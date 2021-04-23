Overton Track and Field Invite

AXTELL – The Overton track and field teams traveled to Axtell to hold the Overton Invitational this week. The Overton boys took sixth place among seven teams with 38 points, celebrating one champion while the lady Eagles took fifth place with 46 points, also boasting one champion. The S-E-M Mustangs were also in the competition, where the boys took seventh place with 29 points while the lady Mustangs took fourth place with 54 points.

Finishers in the top three for Overton included Max Kulhanek taking first place in the boys 100 meter dash with a finishing time of 11.77 seconds while taking second place in the 200 meter dash, completing his run in 24.31 seconds, a personal record in the event.

Kulhanek joined Dylan Pooschke, Cody Shubert and Wyatt Ryan for the boys 4x100 meter relay. The team took third place at the Overton Invite with a time of 50.01 seconds.

In the field events, Wyatt Ryan took third place in the boys discus with a 116’10” entry. Ryan also took third place in the triple jump, with a 37’6.75” entry.