Overton Track and Field Invite

AXTELL – The Overton track and field teams traveled to Axtell to hold the Overton Invitational this week. The Overton boys took sixth place among seven teams with 38 points, celebrating one champion while the lady Eagles took fifth place with 46 points, also boasting one champion. The S-E-M Mustangs were also in the competition, where the boys took seventh place with 29 points while the lady Mustangs took fourth place with 54 points.
Finishers in the top three for Overton included Max Kulhanek taking first place in the boys 100 meter dash with a finishing time of 11.77 seconds while taking second place in the 200 meter dash, completing his run in 24.31 seconds, a personal record in the event.
Kulhanek joined Dylan Pooschke, Cody Shubert and Wyatt Ryan for the boys 4x100 meter relay. The team took third place at the Overton Invite with a time of 50.01 seconds.
In the field events, Wyatt Ryan took third place in the boys discus with a 116’10” entry. Ryan also took third place in the triple jump, with a 37’6.75” entry.
Maeli Meier took third place in the 800 meter run after completing her circuits in 2:38.97 while Peyton Eby placed third in the girls 3200 meter run, finishing in 14:46.26. In the relays Violet Nelms, Jolee Ryan, Ashlyn Florell and Haley Fleischman joined together to take third place in the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 4:39.73. Nelms, Ryan, Fleischman and Maeli Meier competed in the 4x800 meter relay where their 11:18.15 finish earned second place.
Haley Fleischman tied for first place with Pleasanton’s Isabelle Paitz in the high jump as both jumpers were able to clear 4’08.00”, a personal record for Fleischman.
Top three Finishers for the S-E-M Mustangs boys included Tucker Whitesel in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.90 seconds for seconds place. Whitesel also took second place in the high jump , clearing 5’6.00”. Creyton Line took third place in the 110 meter hurdles with an 18.31 second run and also took second place in the 300 meter hurdles with a 48.00 second finish.
Jayson Guthard was S-E-M’s sole champion at the Overton Invite, taking first place in the discus with a 123’09” throw, nearly seven feet beyond his nearest competitor.
For the lady Mustangs, Josie Smith took third place in the 1600 meter run with a 6:28.28 finish, a personal record, and also claimed second in the girls 3200 meter run with a final time of 13:39.95, also a personal record. Abbie Rohde, Adilyn McFarland, Mikah O’Neill and Tessa Atkins teamed together for the girls 4x100 meter relay, taking third place with a 56.87 second finish.
The Overton and S-E-M Track and field teams were both in attendance at the Don Bader Invite in Lexington. Look for Results for the Don Bader Invitational in the Wednesday, April 28 edition of the Lexington Clipper-Herald.