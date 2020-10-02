Lexington area schools at UNK Cross Country Invite

KEARNEY – Lexington cross country traveled to Kearney Country Club on Monday this week to attend the UNK Cross Country Invite. The Minutemen took sixth place in the Class B race with a score of 107 while the Minutemaids took 14th place with 242.
Elmer Sotelo led the Minutemen in 11th place out of Class B’s 143 runners. Sotelo finished his run in 17:31.7 with Miguel Cruz close behind in 16th place with a time of 17:44.9. Antonio Moro placed 38th overall with a time of 18:25.9 and Garrett Converse took 42nd recording a time of 18:31.6. Oscar Aguado placed 50th having finished in 18:44.1 with Lazaro Adame-Lopez following in 55th with a final time of 18:50.2. Kevin Parada rounded out the Minutemen in 57th place recording a time of 18:50.2.
“We did not pack as we needed and we were not in the positions we needed to be in order to be effective,” Lexington head coach Sam Jilka wrote in an e-mail to the Clipper-Herald. “It is a young group. We talked about what we learned and which areas we will work to improve.”
The Minutemaids took 14th place with Kayla Barrios leading the way in 38th place, recording a time of 22:19.2. Marissa Garcia was the next Minutemaid to finish at 23:17.3 for 71st place with Ella Ford close behind in 74th with a time of 23:20.7. Janet Aguado finished 90th of 133 runners at the invite with a time of 23:41.9 to bring up the rear for the ‘Maids.
“Despite having cool weather and some wind, the Minutemaids struggled to gain some progress in their races,” Jilka added of the girls race. “Only four competitors ran to represent the Minutemaids. The girls have their work cut out for them and much progress is needed as we start to prepare for a very challenging district.”
The Cozad cross country teams attended the UNK Invite and the Haymaker boys took 36th of 38 teams with a score of 651 while the lady Haymakers took 17th with a score of 285.
The Hi-Line Bulls cross Country girls were also in attendance at the UNK Invite. Of the 26 teams in the Class D girls race, the Hi-Line ladies took 13th with a score of 128.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!