Lexington area schools at UNK Cross Country Invite

KEARNEY – Lexington cross country traveled to Kearney Country Club on Monday this week to attend the UNK Cross Country Invite. The Minutemen took sixth place in the Class B race with a score of 107 while the Minutemaids took 14th place with 242.

Elmer Sotelo led the Minutemen in 11th place out of Class B’s 143 runners. Sotelo finished his run in 17:31.7 with Miguel Cruz close behind in 16th place with a time of 17:44.9. Antonio Moro placed 38th overall with a time of 18:25.9 and Garrett Converse took 42nd recording a time of 18:31.6. Oscar Aguado placed 50th having finished in 18:44.1 with Lazaro Adame-Lopez following in 55th with a final time of 18:50.2. Kevin Parada rounded out the Minutemen in 57th place recording a time of 18:50.2.

“We did not pack as we needed and we were not in the positions we needed to be in order to be effective,” Lexington head coach Sam Jilka wrote in an e-mail to the Clipper-Herald. “It is a young group. We talked about what we learned and which areas we will work to improve.”