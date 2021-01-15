Cozad falls to rival Swedes

COZAD – The Cozad basketball teams were hosts to this year’s rivalry games with the Gothenburg Swedes on Thursday, Jan. 14. The Swedes took the upper-hand in both contests with the lady ‘Makers taking a 17-49 loss while the Haymaker boys fell to the Swedes, 38-51.

The lady Swedes took an early lead, putting up 11 points over Cozad’s four in the first eight minutes of the game. They extended their lead with 15 points over the lady ‘Makers’ five, leaving the Cozad girls trailing by 17 at the half, 9-26.

Immediately following the half-time break, the Swedes pushed to an insurmountable lead in the third quarter, scoring another 20 points while shutting the ‘Makers down to two points. Cozad’s six points over Gothenburg’s three in the final quarter left the win in the Swedes’ lap and Cozad fell, 17-49.

The Haymaker boys fared better in the first half of their game, falling to the Swedes in the first quarter, 7-11, but edging the Gothenburg boys in the second, 13-12. At the half they trailed by just three points, 20-23.

The third quarter saw the Haymakers fall into a hole as they put nine points on the scoreboard to Gothenburg’s 19. Cozad matched the Swedes in the in the final quarter, 9-9, and the Haymakers fell to their rival, 38-51.