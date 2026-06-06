Top Story SUNNY SIDE UP Susan Bennett: The gal pal posse Jessica Kennedy Jun 6, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save June 8 is “Best Friends Day” so let me tell you about mine.kAm{@CC: 92D 366? >J 36DE 7C:6?5 D:?46 H6 H6C6 D:IE66? J62CD @=5] s@ J@FC 36DE 6DE:>2E:@? E@ 7:8FC6 @FE 9@H =@?8 E92E :D]k^AmkAm(6 3642>6 4=2DD>2E6D :? E9:C5 8C256 2?5 x’> DFC6 H6 A=2J65 E@86E96C 2E E92E J@F?8 286[ 3FE D96 H2D 2 E@H? <:5[ 2?5 x H2D 2 4@F?ECJ <:5 D@ E92E >256 92?8:?8 @FE 2 =:EE=6 >@C6 5:77:4F=E]k^AmkAmqFE 3J E96 E:>6 H6 4@F=5 5C:G6[ H6’5 364@>6 AC6EEJ >F49 :?D6A2C23=6] (6 H6C6 3@E9 4=2DD @77:46CD[ :? DH:?8 49@:C[ 4@>A6E65 :? 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E@ J@F 4@>A=2:? @C D9@F=56C E@ 4CJ @?]k^Am kAm%9@D6 2C6 J@FC ECF6 7C:6?5D] %9@D6 2C6 J@FC 36DE 7C:6?5D] x’> D@ =F4<J E92E E96D6 82=D 2C6 >:?6] %96 v!! <66AD >J 52JD DF??J D:56 FA]k^Am Susan Bennett 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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