Top Story MISS B Diane Yeutter: Trusting God when it makes no sense Diane Yeutter May 30, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Years ago, I heard a story about a man that loved climbing. He decided to climb a very large, very difficult ice wall. Diane Yeutter kAmpD 96’D 4=:>3:?8[ 96 C62=:K6D E92E E96 DF? H@F=5 36 D6EE:?8 D@@?] w6 D9@F=5 DE2CE E@ 9625 5@H? 367@C6 :E 86ED E@@ 52C<[ 3FE 96’D 2=>@DE 2E E96 E@A]k^AmkAm%96 4=:>3 H2D >@C6 5:77:4F=E E92? 96 2?E:4:A2E65[ 3FE 96’D 56E6C>:?65 E@ 244@>A=:D9 9:D 8@2=]k^AmkAmw6 36=:6G65 E92E 96 4@F=5 >2<6 :E E@ E96 E@A 2?5 DE:== 86E 5@H? 367@C6 52C<]k^Am kAmpD 96 ?62CD E96 E@A[ 96 C62=:K6D 96 >256 2 >:DE2<6]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure New Kearney restaurant blends barbecue tradition with Mexican flavors Lexington's Mins and Pepplitsch earn state tennis gold in No. 2 doubles Lexington UniFut 14U boys soccer captures Real Colorado Cup championship title Hi-Line's Cooper Knackstedt earns pole vault silver medal S-E-M's Taryn Arbuthnot ends career with state medal in long jump Lexington baseball teams place American flags at cemeteries to honor veterans for Memorial Day Lexington 14U baseball falls to Minden ‘We are so proud’: Lexington soccer team gave town something to cheer for Suspect in critical condition after Papillion pursuit ends in gunfire at Home Depot Lexington juniors baseball wins doubleheader over McCook Cozad hospital reopens front entrance after two years of construction Lexington council advances rezoning, adds stop signs and hears public concerns on cemetery conditions Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ kAmxE’D 52C<[ 2?5 96’D 92G:?8 5:77:4F=EJ C625:?8 E96 E6CC2:?]k^AmkAm$F556?=J[ 96 D=:AD 2?5 72==D 2 G6CJ =@?8 H2J]k^AmkAmw6 =@D6D D@>6 @7 9:D 862C 2?5 :D 325=J 9FCE]k^AmkAmw6’D 92?8:?8 7C@> 9:D D276EJ C@A6D[ :? A2:?[ 27C2:5[ 2?5 368:?D E@ 4CJ @FE E@ v@5 7@C 96=A]k^Am kAmpD 96 AC2JD[ D66<:?8 v@5’D 96=A[ 96 D6?D6D E96 {@C5 E6==:?8 9:> E@ 4FE E96 C@A6]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm(92En rFE E96 C@A6n %9:D 42?’E 36 C:89E]k^Am kAmw6 <66AD 4CJ:?8 @FE E@ v@5]k^AmkAmp82:?[ 96 D6?D6D v@5 E6==:?8 9:> E@ 4FE E96 C@A6]k^AmkAmw6 C67FD6D[ 2?5 DECF88=6D E@ 86E 5@H? @? 9:D @H?[ 3FE :D E@@ :?;FC65 2?5 F?23=6 E@ 5@ :E]k^Am kAmxE’D 52C<] w6’D 4@=5[ 2?5 :? A2:?]k^AmkAm%96 ?6IE 52J E96 D62C49 E62> =@42E65 9:> @? E96 D:56 @7 E96 :46 4=:77[ 7C@K6? E@ 562E9[ 92?8:?8 `_ 766E 7C@> E96 8C@F?5]k^AmkAmx7 96 925 =:DE6?65 E@ v@5 H96? :E >256 23D@=FE6=J ?@ D6?D6[ 96 H@F=5 92G6 >@DE =:<6=J DFCG:G65]k^Am kAm(92E :D J@FC =6G6= @7 ECFDE H96? v@5 =625D J@F E@ 5@ D@>6E9:?8 E92E >2<6D ?@ D6?D6nk^Am kAm%96 q:3=6 FC86D J@F E@ ECFDE v@5 7C@> E96 3@EE@> @7 J@FC 962CE]k^AmkAms@?’E ECJ E@ 7:8FC6 @FE 6G6CJE9:?8 @? J@FC @H?]k^AmkAm{:DE6? E@ v@5’D G@:46 :? 6G6CJE9:?8 J@F 5@[ 6G6CJH96C6 J@F 8@[ ECFDE:?8 9:> E@ <66A J@F @? EC24<[ 6G6? H96? E96 ?6IE DE6A D66>D E@ >2<6 ?@ D6?D6]k^AmkAmk6>m\ |:DD qk^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Sarah Neben: Evan's journey of self-discovery Our third son, Evan, is about to become a world traveler — and this mama is struggling with that a little bit. Sarah Neben: We remember them This Saturday our family will take part in a long-standing tradition of taking flowers to the graves of our loved ones for Memorial Day. Diane Yeutter: Never give up praying for those who struggle Praying for people can prove challenging. Susan Bennett: End of the school year By the time this publishes, we will be on summer break, but as I write, we are still in the countdown to the last day. It’s really remarkable … Paul Hammel: Newspaper stories confirm there's still good people out there Every so often, you’re reminded that people are generally good.