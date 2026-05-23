Top Story POSITIVE VIBES FOR POSITIVE LIFE Sarah Neben: We remember them Jessica Kennedy May 23, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This Saturday our family will take part in a long-standing tradition of taking flowers to the graves of our loved ones for Memorial Day.kAmxE 3682? H:E9 ;FDE >J >@>[ 525[ 2?5 3C@E96C |:4926= 2?5 E96? 6IA2?565 E@ :?4=F56 @FC 72>:=J @7 D6G6?]k^Am Sarah Neben kAmxE :D :>A@CE2?E E@ >6 E92E @FC 49:=5C6? F?56CDE2?5 2?5 2AAC64:2E6 E96 >6>@C:6D 2?5 E96 DE@C:6D 23@FE E96:C 2?46DE@CD 2?5 36=@G65 7C:6?5D H9@ 92G6 8@?6 367@C6]k^AmkAm(6 92G6 2 46CE2:? 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H6 92G6 564:D:@?D E92E 2C6 5:77:4F=E E@ >2<6[ H96? H6 92G6 ;@J H6 4C2G6 E@ D92C6j H6 C6>6>36C E96>] u@C 2D =@?8 2D H6 =:G6[ E96J E@@ H:== =:G6[ 7@C E96J 2C6 A2CE @7 FD] (6 C6>6>36C E96>]”k^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Diane Yeutter: Become a vessel of light for God God is everywhere. Susan Bennett: A letter to yourself From the beginning of May to the first part of June, commencements are taking place. Paul Hammel: 'Hall of Hot Winds' gasses up for election season Rumors are as common around the State Capitol as brome grass in a roadside ditch. Sarah Neben: Celebrating life with the littles Evan and I participated in the Platte River Children’s Chorale and Platte River Singers concert Sunday night, May 10. Sarah Neben: Honoring my mom for Mother's Day On May 10 we will celebrate Mother’s Day.