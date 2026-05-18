Top Story Spotlight Dawson County commissioners renew county health insurance after confusion in meeting Ashley Mohler May 18, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There was confusion in the board room on Friday, May 15, a Dawson County commissioners discussed the renewal of county health insurance.kAmqC6EE $9:AA66[ @7 E96 }63C2D<2 #FC2= w@DA:E2= pDD@4:2E:@? 962=E9 :?DFC2?46[ 2?5 s2? $49H2CEK<@A7 @7 E96 y@?6D vC@FA 3@E9 DA@<6 @? E96 >2EE6C] k^AmkAm$9:AA66 AC@A@D65 E96 3@2C5 4@?D:56C DH:E49:?8 :?DFC2?46 AC@G:56CD 7C@> |:5=2?5D r9@:46 E@ }63C2D<2 #FC2= w@DA:E2= pDD@4:2E:@? 2?5 4@?E6?565 E92E E96 E9C66 9@DA:E2=D :? E96 4@F?EJ W{6I:?8E@?[ r@K25 2?5 v@E96?3FC8X H6C6 ?@E 4@G6C65 3J E96 4@F?EJ’D 4FCC6?E 962=E9 :?DFC2?46]k^Am kAm%9:D DE2E6>6?E DA2C<65 4@?7FD:@? 7C@> 4@>>:DD:@?6CD[ H9@ H6C6 F?56C E96 :>AC6DD:@? E92E 2== E9C66 9@DA:E2=D H6C6 4@G6C65 F?56C |:5=2?5D r9@:46]k^Am People are also reading… Former Tyson employees express concerns over lack of jobs Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Unofficial Dawson County election results Boys state soccer: Lexington tops Bennington, delivers Class B record for first-round wins Lexington soccer's state success 'brings smiles to faces' amidst Tyson plant closure Taryn Arbuthnot shares insight in overcoming injury to qualify for state track in 4 events Dawson/Gosper County CASA teams up to donate backpacks and diapers bags to DHHS Cozad hospital reopens front entrance after two years of construction Local athletes qualify for Class B state track meet Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures Lexington tops Schuyler to earn another shot at Gretna for Class B title Lexington School Board approves two purchases ‘About the people and for the people’: Global Roots opens community garden in Lexington 2026 NBA mock draft: AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson No. 1? 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