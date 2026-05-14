Top Story Breaking Spotlight Taryn Arbuthnot shares insight in overcoming injury to qualify for state track in 4 events Jessica Kennedy May 14, 2026 May 14, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save S-E-M star athlete Taryn Arbuthnot qualified for the state track meet in all four of her events Wednesday at the Class D-5 District meet in Burwell.kAm%96 D6?:@C |FDE2?8 92D 925 2 C6>2C<23=6 J62C 27E6C @G6C4@>:?8 2? pr{ :?;FCJ :? 96C ;F?:@C D62D@? @7 32D<6E32==]k^AmkAmQx <?6H x 5:5?VE H2?E E@ 36 D@>6@?6 E92E 8@E :?;FC65 2?5 36 2 DE@CJ @7 VE96J 4@F=5 92G6 366? D@ 8C62E :7 E96J 5:5?VE 86E :?;FC65V — x H2?E65 E@ >2<6 E96 4@>6324<[Q pC3FE9?@E D2:5]k^AmkAmp7E6C >:DD:?8 2 7F== EC24< D62D@?[ D96 2?5 96C 4@249 tC:<2 z2AA6= D6E 8@2=D =@H] qFE 27E6C E96 7:CDE >66E @7 E96 D62D@? H6?E H6==[ D96 3682? 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Experts weigh in Person found dead after being shot near Omaha's Dundee neighborhood Carson Reiman receives Organic Crop Improvement Association scholarship kAmQ(96? :E 42>6 5@H? E@ 4@?76C6?46 2?5 5:DEC:4E[ 4@249 AFE >6 :? 2== 7@FC 6G6?ED[Q pC3FE9?@E D2:5] Qr@249 E@=5 >6 E92E E96J H6C6 8@:?8 E@ 86E >6 5@H? E@ DE2E6 :? 2== 7@FC]Qk^AmkAmz2AA6= H2D C:89E] (65?6D52J[ pC3FE9?@E 5:5 ;FDE E92E]k^AmkAmw6C F=E:>2E6 8@2= 2E DE2E6 :D E@ A=246 :? 2== 7@FC 6G6?ED 3FE E92E :D?VE E96 6?5\2== 7@C pC3FE9?@E]k^AmkAmQx ;FDE H2?E E@ 8@ 92G6 7F?] xEVD >J =2DE E:>6 5@H? E96C6 2E DE2E6 2?5 x ;FDE H2?E E@ 92G6 7F?[Q D96 D2:5] Qx >62?[ @3G:@FD=J x H2?E E@ A=246] xV> 4@>A6E:E:G6]Qk^Am kAm$96 D2:5 D96 H2?ED E@ H:?] QqFE 2E E96 6?5 @7 E96 52J[ :7 x 5@?VE[ 3FE x 925 7F?[ :EV== 36 2 =@E 36EE6C]Qk^Am k9bmr~}$%p}% $&!!~#%k^9bmkAmpC3FE9?@E D2:5 D96 ?6G6C 76=E 2=@?6 :? 96C ;@FC?6J E@ C64@G6C 7C@> E96 :?;FCJ]k^AmkAm$96 D2:5 D96 H@F=5 92G6 E62496CD :? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Boys state soccer: Lexington tops Bennington, delivers Class B record for first-round wins Make it seven consecutive first-round wins and semifinal appearances for Lexington. The Minutemen attained the longest-such streak in Class B … Local athletes qualify for Class B state track meet Lexington, Cozad and Gothenburg track and field teams competed Tuesday in the Class B-6 District track meet at Alliance High School. Lexington boys soccer heads to state for 17th time in school history Lexington boys soccer will face No. 3 Bennington at 7:30 p.m. in the Class B state quarterfinal Thursday, May 14 at Morrison Stadium in Omaha. 2026 NBA mock draft: AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson No. 1? Experts weigh in The 2026 NBA sraft lottery is done, with the Washington Wizards emerging on top. The franchise that badly needs a star to build around may get… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video NFL 2026 Game Highlights & Schedule Releases; Legal Sports Report Is the NFL Getting Too Greedy With Its Current Scheduling? Is the NFL Getting Too Greedy With Its Current Scheduling? 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