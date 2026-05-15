Top Story Spotlight Lexington School Board approves two purchases Jessica Kennedy May 15, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lexington School Board voted 4-0 to approve two separate purchases during the Monday, May 11, meeting.kAm|6>36CD r:?5J q6?;2>:? 2?5 v2CE9 |:?D H6C6 23D6?E]k^AmkAm%96 7:CDE AFC492D6 H2D 7@C d` D4:6?46 E23=6D 7C@> $49@@= ~FE7:EE6CD 7@C Sba[bh`]c`]k^AmkAm%96 AFC492D6 :D 7@C af D4:6?46 =23 E23=6D H:E9 A96?@=:4 E@AD 2?5 ac H:E9 3=24< 9:89\AC6DDFC6 =2>:?2E6 E@AD]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio kAm%96 D64@?5 AFC492D6[ 7@C Saf[g__[ H2D 7@C EH@ H2E6C C66=D 7C@> $>:E9 xCC:82E:@? $FAA=J[ 2 a_ae |@56= zxur~ H2E6C EFC3:?6\5C:G6? H2E6C C66= 2?5 wxs#p DAC:?<=6C A24<286 2?5 ?@KK=6D]k^Am People are also reading… Unofficial Dawson County election results Boys state soccer: Lexington tops Bennington, delivers Class B record for first-round wins Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Former Tyson employees express concerns over lack of jobs Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures Local athletes qualify for Class B state track meet ‘About the people and for the people’: Global Roots opens community garden in Lexington Taryn Arbuthnot shares insight in overcoming injury to qualify for state track in 4 events Work will begin on I-80, Brady to Gothenburg Lexington boys soccer heads to state for 17th time in school history Lexington School Board approves two purchases 2026 NBA mock draft: AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson No. 1? Experts weigh in Cozad's Ethan Atchison wins SWC golf champion title Just: With Big Ten tourney title, Nebraska softball makes case for NCAA's No. 1 seed Dawson/Gosper County CASA teams up to donate backpacks and diapers bags to DHHS kAm%96 3@2C5 2=D@ 2AAC@G65 E9C66 6>A=@J>6?E 4@?EC24ED 2D A2CE @7 E96 4@?D6?E 286?52ik^AmkF=mk=:mw2:=6J #:58H2J[ !6CD9:?8 t=6>6?E2CJ =:3C2C:2?k^=:mk=:m{@82? z:6D6H6EE6C[ 9:89 D49@@= D4:6?46 E62496Ck^=:mk=:myF=:6 |J6CD[ |@CE@? t=6>6?E2CJ :?DECF4E:@?2= 4@249]k^=:mk^F=mkAmx? @E96C 3FD:?6DD[ E96 3@2C5ik^AmkF=mk=:mpAAC@G65 E96 >:D46==2?6@FD A2J C2E6D 7@C E96 a_ae\af J62C[ 67764E:G6 7@C E96 yF?6 a_ae A2JC@==k^=:mk=:mpAAC@G65 5:DA@D2= @7 2446DD A@:?ED E9C@F89 p>6C:42? #64J4=:?8k^=:mk=:mw62C5 7C@> z6==:6 r6E2< 5FC:?8 C6A@CED @? E96 7@FCE9\ 2?5 7:7E9\8C256 EC24< >66E 2?5 p??6EE6 u:EK86C2=5 @? 2? 2DD6DD>6?E FA52E6]k^=:mk^F=m 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Unofficial Dawson County election results Dawson County voters cast 2,389 ballots in Tuesday’s primary election. See results in local and state races here. Former Tyson employees express concerns over lack of jobs Lexington residents pressed city leaders Tuesday for answers on jobs after the Tyson plant closure, as families weigh whether they can stay in… UPDATED: City Council approves acquisition agreement for parts of Tyson property The city of Lexington will acquire and manage certain Tyson-owned assets, including the wastewater treatment facility and farmland. The city w… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video No Major Trade Deal Made On Trump’s Beijing Trip Hantavirus Warning: What Every American Traveler Needs to Know Right Now Hantavirus Warning: What Every American Traveler Needs to Know Right Now Waste Management's new plant to convert landfill gas to renewable natural gas Waste Management's new plant to convert landfill gas to renewable natural gas Denise Powell holds press conference at Memorial Park Denise Powell holds press conference at Memorial Park