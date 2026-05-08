Top Story Spotlight Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures Jessica Kennedy May 8, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The group of Lexington citizens is asking for answers from the city about the maintenance of Greenwood Cemetery. During a visit April 26, Rhonda Fokken shares a photo of the condition of the Greenwood Cemetery with no green grass growing, weeds spread all over and less than appealing care. Photo Courtesy of Rhonda Fokken kAmx? 2? 6>2:= E@ E96 r=:AA6C\w6C2=5 @? |2J f[ #9@?52 u@<<6? D2:5 E96 AF3=:4 A6E:E:@? D96 4C62E65[ 92D C624965 >@C6 E92? ed_ D:8?2EFC6D]k^AmkAmu@<<6? DE2E65 :? 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Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 199 students graduate from Lexington High School during Sunday ceremony Lexington High School held their graduation ceremony Sunday, May 3, in the high school gymnasium. Lexington's Mexican community engages in cultural celebration at public library Cinco de Mayo means more than a date — for Lexington families, it’s about honoring roots, sharing food and keeping traditions alive. UPDATED: City Council approves acquisition agreement for parts of Tyson property The city of Lexington will acquire and manage certain Tyson-owned assets, including the wastewater treatment facility and farmland. The city w… Commissioners approve four liquor licenses for Cattlemen’s Ball The Dawson County Board of Commissioners held their regularly scheduled meeting on May 1, approving four liquor licenses for the Cattlemen's B… Nebraska man sues to stop use of new Medicaid assessment tool A 35% drop in Medicaid waiver funding this year could result in Nicholas Bessey losing the community-based services he currently receives, acc… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video UFO Files BREAKING: U.S Govt Releases Decades Old Declassified Files; Aliens Really Visited Earth? 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