Top Story Breaking Spotlight Lexington Regional Health Center to open clinic in Elm Creek Jessica Kennedy May 27, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lexington Regional Health Center is pleased to announce plans to bring healthcare back to Elm Creek, expanding access to primary care services for the Elm Creek community and surrounding areas.kAm%9:D H:== 36 {#wr’D E9:C5 D2E6==:E6 4=:?:4[ C6:?7@C4:?8 E96 @C82?:K2E:@?’D 4@>>:E>6?E E@ >66E:?8 A2E:6?ED H96C6 E96J 2C6]k^AmkAm%9:D AC@;64E H2D >256 A@DD:3=6 E9C@F89 E96 DFAA@CE 2?5 A2CE?6CD9:A @7 E96 ':==286 @7 t=> rC66<[ H9@D6 4@>>:E>6?E E@ E96 4@>>F?:EJ 96=A65 3C:?8 E9:D G:D:@? E@ =:76]k^Am kAm%96 t=> rC66< 4=:?:4 H:== 36 AC:>2C:=J DE27765 3J {6:89\p??6 {69>2??[ !p\r[ H9@ 3C:?8D 2 DEC@?8 324<8C@F?5 :? AC:>2CJ 42C6 2?5 2 A2E:6?E\46?E6C65 2AAC@249 E@ D6CG:?8 CFC2= 4@>>F?:E:6D]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure New Kearney restaurant blends barbecue tradition with Mexican flavors Gothenburg's Bryson Neels wins Class B 800-meter state gold Lexington UniFut 14U boys soccer captures Real Colorado Cup championship title Lexington's Mins and Pepplitsch earn state tennis gold in No. 2 doubles Hi-Line's Cooper Knackstedt earns pole vault silver medal ‘We are so proud’: Lexington soccer team gave town something to cheer for S-E-M's Taryn Arbuthnot ends career with state medal in long jump Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Cozad track athletes bring home state hardware Cozad hospital reopens front entrance after two years of construction Lexington's Kuecker, Portillo-Munoz earn state track medals Lexington 14U baseball goes 1-1 this week Lexington baseball teams place American flags at cemeteries to honor veterans for Memorial Day Gale Anderson Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm~C:8:?2==J 7C@> tFDE:D[ {69>2?? 92D 2 566A F?56CDE2?5:?8 @7 E96 F?:BF6 ?665D 2?5 G2=F6D @7 CFC2= A2E:6?ED]k^AmkAm“(6 2C6 6I4:E65 E@ 3C:?8 2 4=:?:4 324< E@ t=> rC66< 2?5 6IA2?5 =@42= 2446DD E@ 42C6[” D2:5 y2D@? s@F8=2D[ rt~] “%9:D @FEC6249 C67=64ED @FC @?8@:?8 4@>>:E>6?E E@ DEC6?8E96?:?8 CFC2= 962=E942C6 2?5 DFAA@CE:?8 E96 4@>>F?:E:6D H6 D6CG6]”k^Am kAm%96 4=:?:4 :D E2C86E:?8 2 >:5\yF=J @A6?:?8[ A6?5:?8 4@>A=6E:@? @7 C68F=2E@CJ[ @A6C2E:@?2=[ 2?5 724:=:EJ AC6A2C2E:@?D E92E 2C6 C6BF:C65 H96? @A6?:?8 2 ?6H CFC2= 962=E9 4=:?:4]k^Am kAmp55:E:@?2= 56E2:=D[ :?4=F5:?8 D6CG:46D @776C65[ DA@CED A9JD:42=D 2?5 @A6?:?8 52J :?7@C>2E:@?[ H:== 36 D92C65 2D E96J 2C6 7:?2=:K65]k^Am kAm“#FC2= 962=E942C6 :D E96 C62D@? x 8@E :?G@=G65 :? >65:4:?6 — :E’D 23@FE <?@H:?8 J@FC A2E:6?ED[ E96:C 72>:=:6D[ 2?5 H92E >2EE6CD >@DE E@ E96>] qC:?8:?8 42C6 324< E@ t=> rC66< 766=D 7F==\4:C4=6[ 2?5 x’> 6I4:E65 E@ >66E A6@A=6 H96C6 E96J 2C6 2?5 >2<6 :E 62D:6C 7@C 72>:=:6D E@ 86E E96 42C6 E96J ?665[ 4=@D6 E@ 9@>6]” D2:5 {69>2??]k^Am kAm{6I:?8E@? #68:@?2= w62=E9 r6?E6C =@@<D 7@CH2C5 E@ 364@>:?8 A2CE @7 E96 t=> rC66< 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 4@?E:?F:?8 :ED >:DD:@? @7 AC@G:5:?8 4@>A2DD:@?2E6[ BF2=:EJ 42C6 4=@D6 E@ 9@>6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure As of May 26, LCF has disbursed over $620,000 in community relief funding following Tyson closure. New Kearney restaurant blends barbecue tradition with Mexican flavors Juan and Lionel Herrera say discipline, family and food shaped their path to opening a restaurant. ‘We are so proud’: Lexington soccer team gave town something to cheer for The Lexington boys soccer team fell to Gretna in the Class B state soccer championship this year. But their run still gave the town hope in a … Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Tension was evident in the Lexington City Council chambers on Tuesday, May 12, as residents continued to raise concerns about the upkeep of Gr… Cozad hospital reopens front entrance after two years of construction COZAD — Cozad Community Health System celebrated the hospital's 75th anniversary on Friday, May 15, as well as the reopening of the front entr… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Lancaster County Sheriff's office full press briefing 5/27/2026 Crews begin setting up for UFC cage match outside White House Crews begin setting up for UFC cage match outside White House Trump-backed Paxton topples senator Cornyn in Texas primary Trump-backed Paxton topples senator Cornyn in Texas primary Trump’s immigration reset: ICE’s tactical shift | This is America Trump’s immigration reset: ICE’s tactical shift | This is America