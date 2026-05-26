Top Story Spotlight Lexington UniFut 14U boys soccer captures Real Colorado Cup championship title Jessica Kennedy May 26, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 The Lexington boys 14U soccer team brings home the championship title over Memorial Day weekend from the Real Colorado Cup in Colorado. Photo Courtesy of Jesse Hall Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy Lexington UniFut's 14U boys Los Hermanos soccer team brought home a championship over Memorial Day weekend after winning the Real Colorado Cup in Colorado.kAm%96 E@FC?2>6?E 762EFC65 bf` E62>D 4@>A6E:?8 24C@DD 3@JD 2?5 8:C=D 5:G:D:@?D 7C@> &`_ E9C@F89 &`h]k^AmkAm{@D w6C>2?@D 4@>A6E65 :? 2? 6:89E\E62> 5:G:D:@? 2?5 7:?:D965 E96 H66<6?5 H:E9 2? 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Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Gothenburg's Bryson Neels wins Class B 800-meter state gold OMAHA — Gothenburg sophomore Bryson Neels brings home three medals from Class B State track Thursday at Burke High School in Omaha. Hi-Line's Cooper Knackstedt earns pole vault silver medal OMAHA — Hi-Line senior Cooper Knackstedt capped his career as the Class D pole vault state runner-up Saturday during the Class D State Champio… Cozad track athletes bring home state hardware OMAHA — A group of Cozad seniors left it all on the track and field during the Class B State Championships Wednesday and Thursday at Burke Hig… Lexington's Kuecker, Portillo-Munoz earn state track medals OMAHA — The Lexington boys and girls track and field teams wrapped up their season at the Class B state championships Wednesday and Thursday a… Lexington 14U baseball goes 1-1 this week COZAD — The Lexington 14U "Pony" baseball team went 1-1 this past week in their second week of the season. 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