Top Story Spotlight Cozad track athletes bring home state hardware Jessica Kennedy May 22, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 1 of 6 Cozad's Braiton Snider clears 14-0 on his second attempt in pole vault during the Class B State Championships Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha. He ended in a three-way tie for second place. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Chayden Hoffmaster makes a long jump finals attempt Thursday during the Class B State Championships at Burke Stadium in Omaha. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Bryson Snider runs a qualifying time of 10.90 in the 100-meter dash prelims Wednesday during the Class B State Championships in Omaha at Burke Stadium. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Olliver Davis takes off after receiving the baton from Chayden Hoffmaster in the 4x100 relay at the Class B State Championships Thursday in Omaha. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Lucha Olvera clears the final hurdle in the Class B girls 300-meter hurdle race Thursday in Omaha at the Class B State Championships. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Chayden Hoffmaster kicks up sand during a triple jump attempt Wednesday at the Class B State Championships at Burke Stadium in Omaha. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy OMAHA — A group of Cozad seniors left it all on the track and field during the Class B State Championships Wednesday and Thursday at Burke High School in Omaha.kAmr92J56? w@77>2DE6C 62C?65 EH@ DE2E6 >652=D E9:D J62C]k^AmkAmw:D 7:CDE 82>6 (65?6D52J 27E6C 96 D6E 2 A6CD@?2= 36DE @7 cd\`]d :? EC:A=6 ;F>A E@ D64FC6 7@FCE9 A=246]k^AmkAmw@77>2DE6CVD DE2E6 >2C< 3C@<6 9:D @H? 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Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington soccer's state success 'brings smiles to faces' amidst Tyson plant closure “I look in the crowd and I see there's a lot of stories of things that are going on with some of our families," Lexington coach Joel Lemus said. Gothenburg's Bryson Neels wins Class B 800-meter state gold OMAHA — Gothenburg sophomore Bryson Neels brings home three medals from Class B State track Thursday at Burke High School in Omaha. Lexington tops Schuyler to earn another shot at Gretna for Class B title Lexington will be the team Gretna meets for a state title. Taryn Arbuthnot shares insight in overcoming injury to qualify for state track in 4 events S-E-M star athlete Taryn Arbuthnot qualified for the state track meet in all four of her events Wednesday at the Class D-5 District meet in Burwell. S-E-M's Kyler Jones makes state track in shot put S-E-M freshman Kyler Jones earned a trip to the state track meet in shot put during the Class D-5 District meet May 13 in Burwell. 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