Top Story Spotlight Hi-Line's Cooper Knackstedt earns pole vault silver medal Jessica Kennedy May 25, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Hi-Line's Cooper Knackstedt clears 14-0 on his first attempt during Class D pole vault Saturday afternoon at Burke Stadium in Omaha. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Hi-Line's Brody Diefenbaugh runs as the second leg of the 4x100 relay team Saturday afternoon during the Class D State Championships at Burke Stadium in Omaha. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy OMAHA — Hi-Line senior Cooper Knackstedt capped his career as the Class D pole vault state runner-up Saturday during the Class D State Championships at Burke Stadium in Omaha.kAmz?24<DE65E A2DD65 @? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Gothenburg's Bryson Neels wins Class B 800-meter state gold OMAHA — Gothenburg sophomore Bryson Neels brings home three medals from Class B State track Thursday at Burke High School in Omaha. Cozad track athletes bring home state hardware OMAHA — A group of Cozad seniors left it all on the track and field during the Class B State Championships Wednesday and Thursday at Burke Hig… Lexington soccer's state success 'brings smiles to faces' amidst Tyson plant closure “I look in the crowd and I see there's a lot of stories of things that are going on with some of our families," Lexington coach Joel Lemus said. Lexington's Kuecker, Portillo-Munoz earn state track medals OMAHA — The Lexington boys and girls track and field teams wrapped up their season at the Class B state championships Wednesday and Thursday a… Lexington 14U baseball goes 1-1 this week COZAD — The Lexington 14U "Pony" baseball team went 1-1 this past week in their second week of the season. 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