Top Story Spotlight Lexington's Kuecker, Portillo-Munoz earn state track medals Jessica Kennedy May 22, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 1 of 5 Lexington's Abbi Sutton competes during a flight of the Class B girls discus Wednesday at the track championships at Burke Stadium in Omaha. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Jaydon Hernandez-Sandoval attempts a release in shot put during the Class B state track championships Wednesday at Burke High School in Omaha. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Natalie Ramirez gets stuck in the middle of a pack of runners during the Class B 1,600-meter run Thursday at the state track championships at Burke Stadium in Omaha. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Isac Portillo-Munoz focuses on his pace during the boys Class B 1,600-meter run Thursday during the state track championships at Burke Stadium in Omaha. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Kipley Kuecker makes her approach to the pit in the girls triple jump Thursday at the Class B state track championships in Omaha. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy OMAHA — The Lexington boys and girls track and field teams wrapped up their season at the Class B state championships Wednesday and Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.kAmz:A=6J zF64<6C 62C?65 D:IE9 A=246 :? EC:A=6 ;F>A H:E9 2 >2C< @7 be\f]fd]k^AmkAmxD24 !@CE:==@\|F?@K D64FC65 2 DE2E6 >652= (65?6D52J :? E96 b[a__\>6E6C CF?]k^AmkAmw6 C2? 2 A6CD@?2= 36DE E:>6 @7 hibb]bh 7@C 6:89E9 A=246 2?5 3C@<6 {6I:?8E@?VD D49@@= C64@C5]k^Am kAm!@CE:==@\|F?@K C2? 2 A6CD@?2= 36DE @7 ciae]`d :? E96 `[e__\>6E6C CF? 7@C `_E9 A=246]k^Am People are also reading… Former Tyson employees express concerns over lack of jobs Cozad hospital reopens front entrance after two years of construction Lexington soccer's state success 'brings smiles to faces' amidst Tyson plant closure Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Dawson/Gosper County CASA teams up to donate backpacks and diapers bags to DHHS Gothenburg's Bryson Neels wins Class B 800-meter state gold Lexington tops Schuyler to earn another shot at Gretna for Class B title Taryn Arbuthnot shares insight in overcoming injury to qualify for state track in 4 events S-E-M's Kyler Jones makes state track in shot put Unofficial Dawson County election results Cozad's Ethan Atchison takes fourth at Ogallala Golf Invite Boys state soccer: Lexington tops Bennington, delivers Class B record for first-round wins Middle school athletes compete at state meet Antique tractor restoration keeps Kearney farmer connected to his father kAm$6?:@C p33: $FEE@? 7:?:D965 96C 42C66C H:E9 `_E9 A=246 :? 5:D4FD H:E9 2 E9C@H @7 ``g\f 2?5 ``E9 A=246 :? D9@E AFE H:E9 2 E9C@H @7 bf\`_]ad]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmy2J5@? w6C?2?56K\$2?5@G2= 925 2 E9C@H @7 cf\c]fd 7@C a`DE :? D9@E AFE]k^AmkAm}2E2=:6 #2>:C6K 6?565 96C ;F?:@C J62C :? a_E9 A=246 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 diae]cd :? E96 `[e__\>6E6C CF?]k^Am kAmuC6D9>2? r2>CJ? $FEE@? 8@E 2 766= 7@C E96 DE2E6 2E>@DA96C6] k^AmkAm$96 7:?:D965 `fE9 :? D9@E AFE H:E9 2 E9C@H @7 be\c]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m&}xuxts %#przk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmp=6;2?5C@ |2CE:?6K E@@< 7@FCE9 A=246 :? D9@E AFE H:E9 2 E9C@H @7 bh\a]ad]k^AmkAm%C6JG2? q6CCJ 925 2 E9C@H @7 bf\d]fd 7@C 6:89E9 A=246]k^Am kAm%@86E96C[ |2CE:?6K 2?5 q6CCJ[ 62C?65 E96 DE2E6 CF??6C\FA E:E=6 :? D9@E AFE]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington soccer's state success 'brings smiles to faces' amidst Tyson plant closure “I look in the crowd and I see there's a lot of stories of things that are going on with some of our families," Lexington coach Joel Lemus said. Gothenburg's Bryson Neels wins Class B 800-meter state gold OMAHA — Gothenburg sophomore Bryson Neels brings home three medals from Class B State track Thursday at Burke High School in Omaha. Lexington tops Schuyler to earn another shot at Gretna for Class B title Lexington will be the team Gretna meets for a state title. Taryn Arbuthnot shares insight in overcoming injury to qualify for state track in 4 events S-E-M star athlete Taryn Arbuthnot qualified for the state track meet in all four of her events Wednesday at the Class D-5 District meet in Burwell. S-E-M's Kyler Jones makes state track in shot put S-E-M freshman Kyler Jones earned a trip to the state track meet in shot put during the Class D-5 District meet May 13 in Burwell. 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