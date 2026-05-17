Top Story Spotlight Middle school athletes compete at state meet Jessica Kennedy May 17, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gothenburg, Lexington, Overton and Cozad middle school athletes competed at the Nebraska Championship Meet Saturday in Gothenburg.kAmkDEC@?8mq~*$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm`[e__\>6E6C CF? — a`[ q=2<6 u:?<6[ v@E96?3FC8[ di`e]eck^AmkAm{@?8 ;F>A — b[ q=2<6 qC@H?[ v@E96?3FC8[ `h\d]ad] c[ {F42D r@49C2?6[ w:\{:?6[ `h\c] `c[ #96EE #9@?6[ ~G6CE@?[ `g\c]d]k^AmkAm%C:A=6 ;F>A — `e[ #96EE #9@?6[ ~G6CE@?[ be\``]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mvx#{$k^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… Former Tyson employees express concerns over lack of jobs Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Unofficial Dawson County election results Boys state soccer: Lexington tops Bennington, delivers Class B record for first-round wins Lexington soccer's state success 'brings smiles to faces' amidst Tyson plant closure Taryn Arbuthnot shares insight in overcoming injury to qualify for state track in 4 events Dawson/Gosper County CASA teams up to donate backpacks and diapers bags to DHHS Local athletes qualify for Class B state track meet Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures Lexington School Board approves two purchases ‘About the people and for the people’: Global Roots opens community garden in Lexington Lexington tops Schuyler to earn another shot at Gretna for Class B title 2026 NBA mock draft: AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson No. 1? Experts weigh in Person found dead after being shot near Omaha's Dundee neighborhood Just: With Big Ten tourney title, Nebraska softball makes case for NCAA's No. 1 seed Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmc__\>6E6C 52D9 — `f[ {6I: qC@H?[ v@E96?3FC8[ `i_c]c`]k^AmkAm`[e__\>6E6C CF? — `_[ r2DD:5J #6:>2?[ v@E96?3FC8[ dicf]_g]k^AmkAma__\>6E6C 9FC5=6D — `e[ w2J56? r9JE<2[ r@K25[ ba]cc]k^AmkAmcIc__ C6=2J — d[ r@K25[ ciaa]hd]k^Am kAmcIg__ C6=2J — `_[ v@E96?3FC8[ ``i_`]cg]k^AmkAm$9@E AFE — ab[ tG6=J? z@49[ r@K25[ af\_]dk^Am kAms:D4FD — aa[ %2J=@C $EC@?8[ {6I:?8E@?[ ee\e]k^Am kAm!@=6 G2F=E — `h[ z6??65J {F336?[ v@E96?3FC8[ g\_]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Boys state soccer: Lexington tops Bennington, delivers Class B record for first-round wins Make it seven consecutive first-round wins and semifinal appearances for Lexington. The Minutemen attained the longest-such streak in Class B … Lexington soccer's state success 'brings smiles to faces' amidst Tyson plant closure “I look in the crowd and I see there's a lot of stories of things that are going on with some of our families," Lexington coach Joel Lemus said. Taryn Arbuthnot shares insight in overcoming injury to qualify for state track in 4 events S-E-M star athlete Taryn Arbuthnot qualified for the state track meet in all four of her events Wednesday at the Class D-5 District meet in Burwell. Local athletes qualify for Class B state track meet Lexington, Cozad and Gothenburg track and field teams competed Tuesday in the Class B-6 District track meet at Alliance High School. Lexington tops Schuyler to earn another shot at Gretna for Class B title Lexington will be the team Gretna meets for a state title. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video NFL 2026 Game Highlights & Schedule Releases; Legal Sports Report Is the NFL Getting Too Greedy With Its Current Scheduling? Is the NFL Getting Too Greedy With Its Current Scheduling? Gary Sharp joins The World-Herald's staff | Pick Six Podcast Gary Sharp joins The World-Herald's staff | Pick Six Podcast Netflix To Showcase First-Ever NFL Thanksgiving Eve Game Netflix To Showcase First-Ever NFL Thanksgiving Eve Game