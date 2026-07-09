Top Story Spotlight Lexington juniors split wins in doubleheader against Hastings Jessica Kennedy Jul 9, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lexington Heartland Chevrolet juniors split wins against Hastings July 7 in Hastings.kAm{6I:?8E@? 42>6 FA D9@CE :? E96 7:CDE 82>6[ 72==:?8 `a\f]k^AmkAmx? E96 D64@?5 82>6[ {6I:?8E@? 96=5 w2DE:?8D @77 E@ H:? d\c]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mvp|t ak^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? 8@E EH@ CF??6CD @? :? E96 E@A @7 E96 7:CDE :??:?8[ 3FE 4@F=5?VE D4@C6 27E6C |2D@? '6=2DBF6K 7=6H @FE E@ 46?E6C 7:6=5]k^Am kAmw2DE:?8D E@@< 2 `\_ =625 :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 7:CDE]k^Am People are also reading… Nebraskan accused in plot to kill the president seemed to blossom in college before troubling turn, friends and classmates say Lexington's Patrick Martin wins tie-down roping event at Sumner's 75th annual rodeo City of Lexington hosts music, fireworks and food trucks ahead of Independence Day Gunner Thompson's sixth inning homerun drives in three runs as Gothenburg tops Lexington 8-0 Speedway set to swap basketball and volleyball for pickleball David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers Rescue teams searching for man whose canoe capsized in Chalco lake Crossroads Mission Avenue opens reimagined homeless shelter Kearney youth center scandal snowballs as fourth ex-worker arrested, another sent to jail Russian daredevils unfurl banner atop New York's Empire State Building in proposal stunt Final defendant in 2023 North Omaha mass shooting takes plea; 60 years in prison possible Dawson County Fair and Rodeo returns Wednesday, July 15 Omaha students get moment to shine at World Cup game in Kansas City Sarah Neben: Happy 250th birthday, America Community members learn DAR ancestral stories, importance of Independence Day at America-themed story time kAm{:2> s6?<6C DE2CE65 E96 D64@?5 :??:?8 H:E9 2 8C@F?5 32== 9:E 5@H? E96 7:CDE 32D6 =:?6 2?5 C624965 @? 2? 6CC@C]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? 8@E 2 D64@?5 CF??6C @? 27E6C qC@5J vC66? D:?8=65 @? 2 8C@F?56C E@ 46?E6C 7:6=5]k^AmkAms6?<6C D4@C65 E96 EJ:?8 CF? 27E6C DE62=:?8 9@>6 5FC:?8 ~=:G6C u6==6CD 2E 32E] u6==6CD 8@E @? H:E9 2 8C@F?5 32== E@ C:89E 7:6=5]k^Am kAm%96 32D6D H6C6 =@2565 7@C {6I:?8E@? 27E6C y2C65 w6C?2?56K 5C6H 2 H2=<]k^AmkAm%@C2? z;2C DHF?8 @? 2 a\a 4@F?E E@ AFE E96 32== :?E@ 24E:@?[ 9:EE:?8 2 =:?6 5C:G6 E@ 46?E6C 7:6=5] vC66? D4@C65 E@ AFE {6I:?8E@? FA a\`]k^Am kAmz2??@? {2?86 9:E 2 8C@F?5 32== :?E@ 7:6=56CVD 49@:46[ AFEE:?8 u6==6CD 24C@DD 9@>6] z;2C 8@E @FE 25G2?4:?8 E@ D64@?5 32D6]k^AmkAm%96 E@A @7 E96 D64@?5 :??:?8 4=@D65 27E6C sC6IE@? t562= 8C@F?565 @FE E@ E9:C5 32D6]k^Am kAmp 7=J 32== E@ C:89E 7:6=5 82G6 w2DE:?8D EH@ CF?D D4@C65 E@ E:6 E96 82>6 2E b\b :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 D64@?5]k^AmkAm'6=2DBF6K 62C?65 2 DA@E 2E 7:CDE 27E6C 2 =:?6 5C:G6 E@ =67E 7:6=5[ 3FE H2D =67E @? 32D6 27E6C w2DE:?8D A:4<65 FA E9C66 DEC2:89E @FED]k^AmkAmp?E9@?J |2CE:?6K 82G6 FA 2 H2=< 2?5 2 D:?8=6 3FE 2 {6I:?8E@? 5@F3=6 A=2J <6AE w2DE:?8D 7C@> D4@C:?8 :? E96 E9:C5]k^Am kAm{6I:?8E@? E@@< E96 =625 :? E96 E@A @7 E96 7@FCE9 27E6C u6==6CD D4@C65 @? w6C?2?56KVD 5@F3=6 32D6 9:E E@ =67E 7:6=5]k^Am kAmw6C?2?56K D4@C65 E@ AFE {6I:?8E@? FA d\b 5FC:?8 t562=VD 2E 32E]k^AmkAmt562= 8C@F?565 :?E@ 2 5@F3=6 A=2J E92E 8@E 9:>D6=7 2?5 z;2C @FE]k^AmkAm'6=2DBF6K 8C@F?565 @FE E@ 4=@D6 E96 92=7\:??:?8]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? H6?E E9C66 FA 2?5 E9C66 5@H? :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 7@FCE9]k^Am kAmw2DE:?8D C6EFC?65 2 E9C66 FA 2?5 E9C66 @FE[ DE2J:?8 H:E9:? EH@ CF?D @7 {6I:?8E@?]k^Am kAmz;2C E@@< E96 >@F?5 E@ DE2CE E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 7:7E9 7@C {6I:?8E@?] w6 A:E4965 2 DEC:<6@FE 367@C6 8:G:?8 FA 2 H2=<]k^AmkAms6?<6C 4=2:>65 E96 D64@?5 @FE 27E6C E9C@H:?8 5@H? E96 CF??6C @? D64@?5 32D6]k^AmkAm%96 7:7E9 :??:?8 4=@D65 @FE 27E6C z;2C 62C?65 2 D64@?5 DEC:<6@FE]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmu6==6CD 2?5 z;2C 5C6H H2=<D :? E96 E@A @7 E96 D:IE9[ 3FE {6I:?8E@? 4@F=5?VE D4@C6 H:E9 {2?86 9:EE:?8 :?E@ 2 5@F3=6 A=2J]k^Am kAmz;2C 82G6 FA 2 H2=< E96? 9:E E96 D64@?5 32EE6C 3J A:E49 E@ 8:G6 w2DE:?8D EH@ CF??6CD @?]k^Am kAm{6I:?8E@? 62C?65 EH@ DEC2:89E @FED 27E6C z;2C A:E4965 324<\E@\324< DEC:<6@FED]k^AmkAmp D:?8=6 =:?6 5C:G6 9:E 82G6 w2DE:?8D 2 CF? D4@C65[ AF==:?8 369:?5 d\c]k^AmkAm%96 D:IE9 :??:?8 4=@D65 27E6C {6I:?8E@? 8@E E96 E9:C5 @FE 2E 9@>6]k^AmkAm'6=2DBF6K 8@E @? H:E9 2 D:?8=6 32D6 9:E E@ 46?E6C 7:6=5 H:E9 @?6 @FE]k^Am kAms6?<6C 8C@F?565 @FE 2?5 |2CE:?6K A@AA65 @FE :? 7@F= E6CC:E@CJ]k^AmkAmp7E6C 8:G:?8 FA 2 H2=< @? 2 9:E 3J A:E49[ {6I:?8E@? 8@E E96 7:CDE @FE 2D p?86= #F:K 42F89E 2 A@A 7=J :? C:89E 7:6=5]k^Am kAmz;2C 82G6 FA 2 D64@?5 H2=< 367@C6 A:E49:?8 324<\E@\324< DEC:<6@FED E@ 6?5 E96 82>6 H:E9 {6I:?8E@? H:??:?8 d\c]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mvp|t `k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? E@@< 2 a\_ =625 :? E96 E@A @7 E96 7:CDE :??:?8 367@C6 w2DE:?8D D4@C65 E9C66 CF?D E@ E2<6 E96 =625 :? E96 7:CDE]k^Am kAmw6C?2?56K 8@E @? H:E9 2 D:?8=6 32D6 9:E E@ 46?E6C 7:6=5 367@C6 z;2C =:?65 :?E@ 2 5@F3=6 A=2J :? E96 E@A @7 E96 D64@?5]k^AmkAmw2DE:?8D E@@< 2 d\a =625 27E6C D4@C:?8 @? 2 H:=5 A:E49 :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 D64@?5]k^Am kAm{2?86 DE2CE65 E96 E9:C5 :??:?8 H:E9 2 D:?8=6 367@C6 t562= =:?65 @FE E@ =67E 7:6=5]k^AmkAm'6=2DBF6K 2?5 s6?<6C 5C6H H2=<D E@ 86E E96 32D6D =@2565]k^Am kAmvC66? 8C@F?565 @FE[ 3FE E96 9:E AFE {2?86 24C@DD 9@>6] {6I:?8E@? 42>6 369:?5 d\b]k^Am kAm'6=2DBF6K D4@C65 @? 2 H:=5 A:E49[ AF==:?8 {6I:?8E@? 369:?5 d\c] q6??J s@?6D 8C@F?565 @FE E@ 6?5 E96 E@A @7 E96 E9:C5]k^AmkAm'6=2DBF6K A:E4965 EH@ DEC:<6@FED :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 E9:C5]k^AmkAmz256? q2C<>6:6C DE2CE65 E96 7@FCE9 :??:?8 H:E9 2 H2=< 367@C6 w6C?2?56K 5C6H 2 H2=<]k^Am kAmz;2C H2D 9:E 3J 2 A:E49 E@ 8:G6 {6I:?8E@? 32D6D =@2565]k^AmkAm{2?86 5C6H 2 H2=< E92E AFE q2C<>6:6C 24C@DD 9@>6 E@ E:6 E96 82>6 2E d\d]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? E@@< E96 =625 e\d 27E6C w6C?2?56K D4@C65 @? t562=VD 8C@F?5 32== 9:E]k^AmkAmw2DE:?8D A:4<65 FA EH@ @FED @? t562=VD 5@F3=6 A=2J 9:E]k^AmkAm'6=2DBF6K 9:E 2 D:?8=6 32D6 =:?6 5C:G6 E@ =67E 7:6=5 E92E AFE {2?86 24C@DD 9@>6]k^Am kAmu6==6CD 9:E 2 =:?6 5C:G6 E92E 8@E '6=2DBF6K @FE 25G2?4:?8 E@ D64@?5 32D6]k^Am kAm{6I:?8E@?VD 5676?D6 76== 2A2CE :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 7@FCE9[ 8:G:?8 w2DE:?8D D6G6? CF?D D4@C65 E@ =625 `a\f]k^AmkAmw2DE:?8D <6AE {6I:?8E@? 7C@> D4@C:?8 :? E96 E@A @7 E96 7:7E9] vC66? 8C@F?565 @FE[ q2C<>6:6C 8C@F?565 :?E@ 7:6=56CVD 49@:46 2?5 w6C?2?56K 8C@F?565 :?E@ 7:6=56CVD 49@:46]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington's Patrick Martin wins tie-down roping event at Sumner's 75th annual rodeo SUMNER — The 75th annual Sumner Fourth of July rodeo took place Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. Gunner Thompson's sixth inning homerun drives in three runs as Gothenburg tops Lexington 8-0 GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg's Gunner Thompson stepped back into the box at home plate on a 2-2 count Wednesday against Lexington. Ice bucket challenge revived after Chris Johnson ALS diagnosis Former NFL running back Chris Johnson announced Monday that he is battling ALS. Two days later, he requested that supporters revive a trend th… She's a WNBA referee and a ballroom dancer. Angelica Suffren's remarkable double life At work, Angelica Suffren prefers to avoid the spotlight. As a WNBA referee, her job is to be invisible. Nebraska volleyball's senior stars still taking time to decide if they take five In the wake of the NCAA’s five-in-five ruling, Nebraska seniors Bergen Reilly, Andi Jackson and Laney Choboy said they haven't decided what th… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Brazil's Repeat World Cup Wins: A Rare Football Feat Christian Pulisic Addresses Team USA's World Cup Loss: 'Wanted to Deliver So Much More' Christian Pulisic Addresses Team USA's World Cup Loss: 'Wanted to Deliver So Much More' Reggie Miller tells the Cavs to give LeBron whatever he wants for one last Cleveland run! Reggie Miller tells the Cavs to give LeBron whatever he wants for one last Cleveland run! What is the best World Series Moment of the decade so far? | Bracket Challenge What is the best World Series Moment of the decade so far? | Bracket Challenge