Top Story Spotlight Kids encouraged to abandon screens and get active at Lexington YMCA Ashley Mohler May 22, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “Find the Fun in Fitness” at Lexington’s Orthman Community YMCA this summer with Fit Kids Camp.kAmw62=E9 2?5 (6==?6DD s:C64E@C %6CC: qFC49 :D 6?4@FC28:?8 A2C6?ED E@ D6A2C2E6 E96:C <:5D 7C@> E96:C D4C66?D 2?5 6?C@== E96> :? 24E:G:E:6D 7@4FD65 @? 962=E9J =:G:?8 2?5 6I6C4:D6]k^AmkAmqFC49’D u:E z:5D r2>A :D @?6 DF49 24E:G:EJ[ 96=5 @? (65?6D52JD[ yF?6 b\`f[ 2E E96 *|rp :? {6I:?8E@?]k^AmkAm%96 :562 7@C u:E z:5D r2>A 42>6 H96? qFC49 ?@E:465 E92E 76H6C <:5D 92G6 366? A=2J:?8 :? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Former Tyson employees express concerns over lack of jobs Lexington residents pressed city leaders Tuesday for answers on jobs after the Tyson plant closure, as families weigh whether they can stay in… Cozad hospital reopens front entrance after two years of construction COZAD — Cozad Community Health System celebrated the hospital's 75th anniversary on Friday, May 15, as well as the reopening of the front entr… Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Tension was evident in the Lexington City Council chambers on Tuesday, May 12, as residents continued to raise concerns about the upkeep of Gr… Lexington soccer players sent off to championship with community support Lexington soccer players received an enthusiastic send-off as they headed to the state championships in Omaha on Wednesday. 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