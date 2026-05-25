Top Story Spotlight Overton athletes earn state track medals Jessica Kennedy May 25, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 1 of 5 Overton's Brock McCarter clears 6-7 during the Class D high jump state championships to earn the runner-up title Friday at Burke Stadium in Omaha. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Overton's Kyla Elfgren clears the bar at a height of 5-1 on her third attempt during the Class D State Championships Saturday morning at Burke Stadium in Omaha. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Overton's Dawsen McCarter improves his personal record by a foot after clearing 13-0 to medal in pole vault during the Class D State Championships Saturday at Burke Stadium in Omaha. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Overton's Nevaeh Sauer skips through her cycle during the Class D triple jump finals Saturday at Burke Stadium in Omaha. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Overton's Kyla Elfgren leads the race down the back stretch of the Class D 800-meter dash Saturday at the state championships in Omaha. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy OMAHA — Four Overton athletes brought home state track and field medals Friday and Saturday during the Class D championships at Burke Stadium in Omaha.kAmqC@4< |4r2CE6C 2EE6>AE65 E@ 5676?5 9:D 9:89 ;F>A 4C@H? uC:52J]k^AmkAm{2DE J62C[ |4r2CE6C ;F>A65 e\g E@ H:? E96 8@=5 >652=]k^AmkAmyFDE @?6 6CC@C 2E E96 e\b 96:89E AFE |4r2CE6C :? D64@?5 A=246 uC:52J 369:?5 tE92? {2EE2 @7 sF?5J r@F?EJ\$EC2EE@?]k^Am kAmq@E9 |4r2CE6C 2?5 {2EE2 4=62C65 e\d @? E96:C 7:CDE 2EE6>AED 367@C6 E96J 6249 >:DD65 e\f @? E96:C 7:CDE 2EE6>AED]k^Am People are also reading… Gothenburg's Bryson Neels wins Class B 800-meter state gold New Kearney restaurant blends barbecue tradition with Mexican flavors Cozad hospital reopens front entrance after two years of construction Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Former Tyson employees express concerns over lack of jobs ‘We are so proud’: Lexington soccer team gave town something to cheer for Cozad track athletes bring home state hardware Lexington soccer's state success 'brings smiles to faces' amidst Tyson plant closure Lexington's Kuecker, Portillo-Munoz earn state track medals ‘They’re torturing me’: ICE uses solitary confinement to scare people into self-deporting Antique tractor restoration keeps Kearney farmer connected to his father Lexington 14U baseball goes 1-1 this week Walahoski, Beattie represent Dawson County at National 4-H Conference Unofficial Dawson County election results kAm|4r2CE6C 4=62C65 e\f E96? {2EE2 7@==@H65 E@ >@G6 @? E@ E96 ?6IE 96:89E 2E e\h]k^AmkAmp== E9C66 2EE6>AED H6C6 >:DD65 3J 3@E9 2E9=6E6D[ 2H2C5:?8 {2EE2[ 2 D6?:@C[ E96 8@=5 >652= H:E9 @?6 =6DD 6CC@C E92? |4r2CE6C]k^AmkAmq67@C6 9:D D:=G6C >652= H:?[ |4r2CE6C <:4<65 @77 9:D DE2E6 CF? H:E9 2? 6:89E9 A=246 >652= :? EC:A=6 ;F>A uC:52J]k^Am kAmw6 6?565 9:D ;F?:@C J62C H:E9 2 ;F>A @7 ca\f]ad E@ >2<6 E96 A@5:F>]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm}6G269 $2F6C A:4<65 FA 96C 7:CDE DE2E6 >652= uC:52J :? =@?8 ;F>A]k^Am kAmw6C D62D@? C64@C5 ;F>A @7 `e\g]fd AFE 96C @? E96 A@5:F> :? D6G6?E9 A=246]k^AmkAm$96 62C?65 96C D64@?5 >652= $2EFC52J 27E6C 2 ;F>A @7 bd\a]ad :? EC:A=6 ;F>A[ 7:?:D9:?8 @? E96 A@5:F> :? D:IE9 A=246]k^Am kAm$2F6C 4@>A6E65 :? E96 `__\>6E6C 52D9 2?5 C2? 2 `b]`c 3FE 5:5 ?@E C6249 E96 7:?2=D]k^AmkAm$96 >:DD65 E96 7:?2=D @7 E96 a__\>6E6C 52D9 3J ]_e D64@?5D 369:?5 !=2:?G:6HVD pG6CJ w2C5:DEJ] $2F6C C2? 2 E:>6 @7 ae]gc E@ 7:?:D9 ?:?E9] k^AmkAmyF?:@C zJ=2 t=78C6? 62C?65 2 D:IE9 A=246 >652= :? 9:89 ;F>A $2EFC52J 27E6C 4=62C:?8 d\`[ 2 D62D@? 36DE 96:89E]k^Am kAmt=78C6? 62C?65 96C D64@?5 DE2E6 >652= $2EFC52J 27E6C?@@? :? E96 g__\>6E6C 52D9]k^Am kAm$96 7:?:D965 H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 aiae]_c 7@C D6G6?E9 A=246]k^AmkAms2HD6? |4r2CE6C[ 2 D6?:@C[ 62C?65 9:D 7:CDE\6G6C DE2E6 >652= :? A@=6 G2F=E $2EFC52J]k^AmkAm|4r2CE6C :>AC@G65 9:D A6CD@?2= C64@C5 3J 2 7@@E 27E6C 4=62C:?8 `b\_ E@ 7:?:D9 @? E96 A@5:F> :? D6G6?E9 A=246 E:6 H:E9 p:?DH@CE9VD +2:?6 tG2?D]k^AmkAm$6?:@C s2:DJ #J2? 7:?:D965 @77 96C 42C66C H:E9 2 a`DE A=246 7:?:D9 :? 5:D4FD H:E9 2 E9C@H @7 hg\h]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Gothenburg's Bryson Neels wins Class B 800-meter state gold OMAHA — Gothenburg sophomore Bryson Neels brings home three medals from Class B State track Thursday at Burke High School in Omaha. Cozad track athletes bring home state hardware OMAHA — A group of Cozad seniors left it all on the track and field during the Class B State Championships Wednesday and Thursday at Burke Hig… Lexington soccer's state success 'brings smiles to faces' amidst Tyson plant closure “I look in the crowd and I see there's a lot of stories of things that are going on with some of our families," Lexington coach Joel Lemus said. Lexington's Kuecker, Portillo-Munoz earn state track medals OMAHA — The Lexington boys and girls track and field teams wrapped up their season at the Class B state championships Wednesday and Thursday a… Lexington 14U baseball goes 1-1 this week COZAD — The Lexington 14U "Pony" baseball team went 1-1 this past week in their second week of the season. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Nebraska baseball to host loaded NCAA regional | Pick Six Podcast Debating Baseball's Best Pitcher: Misiorowski vs. Ohtani Debating Baseball's Best Pitcher: Misiorowski vs. Ohtani Nebraska's Rhonda Revelle and players after NCAA Super Regional win over Oklahoma State Nebraska's Rhonda Revelle and players after NCAA Super Regional win over Oklahoma State Oklahoma State's Kenny Gajewski and players after NCAA Super Regional series loss to Nebraska Oklahoma State's Kenny Gajewski and players after NCAA Super Regional series loss to Nebraska