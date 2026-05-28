Top Story Spotlight Lexington 14U baseball falls to Minden Jessica Kennedy May 28, 2026 8 mins ago 0 1 of 5 Lexington's Cooper Burton pitches a strikeout to end the top of the second inning against Minden Tuesday in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Ezra Solis tosses his bat after being walked Tuesday during the 14U game against Minden. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Allen Hunt hits a ground ball in the bottom of the fourth inning Tuesday against Minden in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Jeremiah Gaines hits a grounder into center field that put two runs across home in the bottom of the fifth Tuesday against Minden in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Terrence Bliven throws the out to first base in the top of the fourth inning Tuesday against Minden in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The Lexington Pony 14U baseball team lost 14-8 at home Tuesday to Minden.kAm|:?56? 8@E EH@ @? 32D6 C:89E 2H2J H:E9 324<\E@\324< H2=<D]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? 8@E E96 7:CDE @FE H96? A:E496C r@@A6C qFCE@? E9C6H E96 @FE E@ 7:CDE]k^AmkAm|:?56? H6?E FA `\_ 27E6C 2 8C@F?56C 3FE {6I:?8E@? A:4<65 FA E96 D64@?5 @FE 2E D64@?5 32D6]k^AmkAm|:?56? 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