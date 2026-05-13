Lexington’s Abbriel Sutton releases an attempt in the girls shot put during the Class B-6 district track meet Tuesday at Alliance High School.
Tim Johnson, STAR-HERALD
Lexington’s Isac Portillo-Munoz leads Gothenburg’s Tyler Hetz, left, and Gering’s Axton Stone in the boys 3,200-meter run during the Class B-6 district track meet Tuesday at Alliance High School.
Tim Johnson, STAR-HERALD
Cozad’s Braiton Snider, left, and Bryson Snider head toward the finish in a boys 200-meter preliminary heat during the Class B-6 district track meet Tuesday at Alliance High School.
Tim Johnson, STAR-HERALD
Gothenburg’s Bryson Neels motions to the sky after winning a heat in the 400-meter dash during the Class B-6 district track meet Tuesday at Alliance High School. Neels had the fastest time overall for the two heats.
Tim Johnson, STAR-HERALD
Gothenburg’s Scout Bell crosses the finish line in first place in the girls 3,200-meter run during the Class B-6 district track meet Tuesday at Alliance High School.
Tim Johnson, STAR-HERALD
Lexington’s Nyekuola Gai attempts to clear the bar in the girls high jump competition during the Class B-6 district track meet Tuesday at Alliance High School.
Tim Johnson, STAR-HERALD
Lexington’s Cristian Franco-Chicas clears the bar in his attempt in the boys pole vault competition during the Class B-6 district track meet Tuesday at Alliance High School.
Gothenburg’s Bryson Neels motions to the sky after winning a heat in the 400-meter dash during the Class B-6 district track meet Tuesday at Alliance High School. Neels had the fastest time overall for the two heats.