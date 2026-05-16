Top Story POSITIVE VIBES FOR POSITIVE LIFE Sarah Neben: Celebrating life with the littles Jessica Kennedy May 16, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Evan and I participated in the Platte River Children’s Chorale and Platte River Singers concert Sunday night, May 10.kAmxE H2D 2 H@?56C7F= 6G6?:?8 46=63C2E:?8 p>6C:42’D ad_E9 3:CE952J]k^Am Sarah Neben kAm%96 AC@8C2> H2D 2 4@==64E:@? @7 4=2DD:4 p>6C:42? 9J>?D[ DA64:7:42==J 9J>?D HC:EE6? 3J p>6C:42? 4@>A@D6CD]k^AmkAm(6 2CC:G65 2E E96 &}z u:?6 pCED 3F:=5:?8 27E6C 7:G6 E@ AC24E:46 @FC A@CE:@? @7 E96 4@?46CE] (6 C6962CD65 7@C 23@FE 2 92=7 2? 9@FC 2?5 E96? E96 49:=5C6? 2CC:G65 E@ CF? E9C@F89 E96:C A2CE]k^Am kAm(6 25F=ED H6C6 5:D>:DD65 7@C D@>6 7C66 E:>6 367@C6 E96 4@?46CE 3682?] |2?J @7 FD 962565 324< E@ E96 49@:C C@@>]k^Am People are also reading… Former Tyson employees express concerns over lack of jobs Unofficial Dawson County election results Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Boys state soccer: Lexington tops Bennington, delivers Class B record for first-round wins Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures Taryn Arbuthnot shares insight in overcoming injury to qualify for state track in 4 events Local athletes qualify for Class B state track meet Dawson/Gosper County CASA teams up to donate backpacks and diapers bags to DHHS ‘About the people and for the people’: Global Roots opens community garden in Lexington Work will begin on I-80, Brady to Gothenburg Lexington School Board approves two purchases Lexington boys soccer heads to state for 17th time in school history 2026 NBA mock draft: AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson No. 1? Experts weigh in Just: With Big Ten tourney title, Nebraska softball makes case for NCAA's No. 1 seed Cozad's Ethan Atchison wins SWC golf champion title kAm%92?<7F==J[ E96C6 H6C6 2 =@E @7 492:CD :? E96C6 D@ H6 4@F=5 D:E 5@H?]k^AmkAm(6 H6C6 8@:?8 E@ 92G6 E@ DE2?5 E9C@F89 @FC 6?E:C6 A2CE @7 E96 A6C7@C>2?46[ E9C@F89 E96 ?2CC2E:@? 2?5 E96 >FD:4]k^AmkAmx 4@F=5 E6== E92E >J <?66D H6C6 ?@E 8@:?8 E@ 92?5=6 E92E H6==[ 2?5 3J E96 >2?J @E96CD E92E 9@33=65 324< E@ E96 49@:C C@@> H:E9 >6[ x H2D?’E E96 @?=J @?6 H9@ ?66565 E@ E2<6 2 3C62<]k^Am kAmu@C @?46[ x 5:5?’E 92G6 >J A9@?6 H:E9 >6[ 2?5 tG2? 925 G2?:D965 E@ 8@ E2<6 2 H2=<[ D@ x ;FDE D2E BF:6E=J 2?5 =:DE6?65 E@ E96 4@?G6CD2E:@?D 8@:?8 @? 2C@F?5 >6]k^Am kAmtG6? E9@F89 x 92G6 366? A2CE @7 E96 !=2EE6 #:G6C $:?86CD 7@C E9C66 D62D@?D[ x DE:== 92G6?’E 8@EE6? 24BF2:?E65 H:E9 >2?J @7 E96 @E96C D:?86CD 6I46AE 7@C $FD2? (2==246[ H9@ x 92G6 <?@H? 7@C6G6C]k^AmkAm(96? E9:D 8C@FA C6962CD6D[ E96J E2<6 :E G6CJ D6C:@FD=J]k^AmkAmuC@> E96 >@>6?E H6 DE2CE AC24E:46 2E fi`d @? $F?52J 6G6?:?8D[ H6 H@C< 92C5 @? @FC >FD:4 F?E:= H6 2C6 5:D>:DD65 2E gicd] %92E 5@6D?’E =62G6 2 =@E @7 E:>6 7@C 49:E\492E]k^Am kAm%96 8C@FA 92D 366? A6C7@C>:?8 E@86E96C 7@C >@C6 E92? 2 564256]k^AmkAmp=D@[ >2?J @7 E96 D:?86CD 92G6 <?@H? 6249 @E96C D:?46 E96J 2EE6?565 4@==686 2E &}z — >2?J H6C6 A2CE @7 E96 &}z r9@C2=66CD]k^Am kAm%96J 92G6 2 42>2C256C:6 H:E9 @?6 2?@E96C E92E 4@>6D 7C@> H@C<:?8 =@?8 9@FCD AC6A2C:?8 7@C 4@?46CED 2?5 @E96C 6G6?ED]k^AmkAmpD x D2E E96C6 =:DE6?:?8 E@ E96> =2F89 2?5 E2=< E@86E96C[ x H2D C6>:?565 @7 9@H x 76=E H96? x H2D :? 9:89 D49@@= — =:<6 2 DBF2C6 A68 :? 2 C@F?5 9@=6]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmx’> DF49 2? :?EC@G6CE :E’D 5:77:4F=E 7@C >6 E@ ;F>A :? 2?5 E2<6 A2CE :? 4@?G6CD2E:@?D 8@:?8 @? 2C@F?5 >6 — 6DA64:2==J :7 x 5@?’E <?@H E96 A6@A=6 H6==]k^Am kAm}@E =@?8 27E6C[ E96 49@:C C@@> H2D 7:==65 H:E9 ?@:D6 2D 2== E96 49:=5C6? 2CC:G65 27E6C E96:C C6962CD2= @? DE286]k^Am kAm%96C6 H6C6 b` @7 E96> A:=65 :?E@ E96 C@@>[ D@ E96 564:36= =6G6= C@D6 5C2>2E:42==J] %96J ?66565 E@ <66A E96 <:5D 4@?E2:?65 E96C6 7@C 23@FE 2 92=7 2? 9@FC F?E:= E96 4@?46CE 3682?]k^Am kAm~?6 @7 E96:C 5:C64E@CD :?G:E65 E96> 2== E@ D:E @? E96 7=@@C[ 2D E96C6 H6C6?’E 6?@F89 492:CD :? E96 C@@>]k^AmkAm(96? E96 49:=5C6? 2CC:G65[ x 76=E D@ >F49 36EE6C]k^AmkAmx D>:=65 2D x H2E4965 E96:C 2?E:4D 2?5 E96:C 32?E6C:?8 324< 2?5 7@CE9 H:E9 6249 @E96C] %H@ J@F?8 8:C=D DE@@5 FA 2?5 5:5 2? :>AC@>AEF 52?46]k^AmkAmp?@E96C 5:C64E@C 6?4@FC2865 E96> E@ A=2J 2 82>6 :?G@=G:?8 2 D@?8 23@FE 2 3F==7C@8 42==65 “s@H? @? E96 q2?<D @7 E96 w2?<J !2?<J]”k^Am kAm%96 49:=5C6? D:E :? 2 =2C86 4:C4=6 @? E96 7=@@C 2?5 H96? E96 D@?8 DE2CED[ E96J E2A E96:C A2=> @? E96 A2=> @7 E96 49:=5 D:EE:?8 E@ E96:C C:89E]k^AmkAm%96 =JC:4D 8@ =:<6 E9:Di “s@H? @? E96 32?<D @7 E96 92?<J A2?<J] (96C6 E96 3F==7C@8 ;F>AD 7C@> 32?< E@ 32?<J] (:E9 2? “66AD” “:6AD” “@@AD” “@@AD” {62A @77 2 =:=J A25 2?5 8@ zt#!{~!Pk^Am kAm%96 49:=5 H9@ 925 E96:C A2=> E@F4965 H96? E96 H@C5 “<6CA=@A” H2D DF?8[ E96J 2C6 “@FE” 2?5 925 E@ =62G6 E96 4:C4=6] %96 82>6 4@?E:?F65 F?E:= E96C6 H2D @?=J @?6 49:=5 =67E DE2?5:?8]k^Am kAm$EC2?86=J[ x 5@?VE 92G6 2?J :?9:3:E:@?D 23@FE ;@:?:?8 2 8C@FA @7 49:=5C6? :? E96:C 82>6] w25 x 925 E96 E:>6[ x H@F=5 92G6 ;F>A65 5@H? @? E96 7=@@C H:E9 E96>[ EF4<:?8 >J =@?8 3=24< D<:CE F?56C?62E9 >6]k^Am kAmxE 92D 2=H2JD 366? E92E H2J H:E9 >6] x 2> G6CJ 4@>7@CE23=6 G:D:E:?8 H:E9 E96 6=56C=J 2?5 E96 G6CJ J@F?8[ 3FE H:E9 7@=<D ?62C >J 286 x 2> E@?8F6\E:65]k^AmkAmx =@G6 =:EE=6 A6@A=6] (96? x H2D 2 AC6D49@@= E62496C[ x ?6G6C 96D:E2E65 E@ E2=<[ =2F89[ 2?5 52?46 H:E9 E96 49:=5C6?]k^Am kAm|2J36 :E’D 3642FD6 E96J 2C6 @A6? 2?5 9@?6DE 23@FE 6G6CJE9:?8] *@F 2=H2JD <?@H H96C6 J@F DE2?5 H:E9 E96>]k^AmkAmp?5 J@F?8 A6@A=6 2C6 G6CJ A6C46AE:G6 2D H6==] %96J D66 >2?J E9:?8D H6 25F=ED >:DD]k^AmkAm{:<6H:D6[ x =@G6 E@ G:D:E H:E9 E96 6=56C=J] %96J 92G6 D@ >F49 H:D5@> 2?5 :?D:89E 7C@> =:G:?8 2 =@?8 =:76]k^Am kAm%96J 92G6 “366? E96C6 2?5 5@?6 E92E]” x =@G6 E@ 962C E96:C A6CDA64E:G6 2?5 =:DE6? E@ E96:C >6>@C:6D @7 H96? E96J H6C6 8C@H:?8 FA]k^Am kAmx7 J@F 6G6C D66 >6 :? 2 C@@> H96C6 3@E9 25F=ED 2?5 49:=5C6? 2C6 AC6D6?E[ J@F H:== AC@323=J 7:?5 >6 H:E9 E96 <:5D — E2=<:?8[ =2F89:?8[ 52?4:?8 2?5 46=63C2E:?8 =:76]k^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Sarah Neben: Honoring my mom for Mother's Day On May 10 we will celebrate Mother’s Day. Susan Bennett: A letter to yourself From the beginning of May to the first part of June, commencements are taking place. Paul Hammel: Is the federal gas tax like an 'aging rock star on a farewell tour’? Back in the day, twice each year, a debate would break out at the news bureau where I used to work: “Who is going to write the gas tax story?” Susan Bennett: She’s lived the winters of life — and learned how to wait for spring When everything feels cold and uncertain, remember this: spring comes back. Susan Bennett tells her story of resilience and renewal.