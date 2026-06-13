Top Story POSITIVE VIBES FOR POSITIVE LIFE Sarah Neben: Party in the pasture Jessica Kennedy Jun 13, 2026 Jun 13, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dan and I attended the “Party in the Pasture” aka the 2026 Cattlemen’s Ball last Saturday north of Cozad.kAm%96 6G6?E[ :? :ED agE9 J62C[ H2D 9@DE65 3J w@H2C5 2?5 {:?52 q6?;2>:? 2?5 72>:=:6D[ 2?5 {6G: 2?5 q@33: y@ |6DD6CD>:E9 72>:=J]k^Am Sarah Neben kAm%96 =2DE E:>6 H6 A2CE:4:A2E65 :? E96 r2EE=6>6?’D q2== H2D H96? 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Pillen, farmers, ranchers and ag industry supporters celebrate passage of LB 525 Event to support dislocated workers in Lexington to be held June 16 at Central Community College Treyvan Berry and Maylin Novoa win Mingus and Ramsey awards Lexington juniors top Imperial 15-5 Wednesday at home Her son was born at 2.5 pounds. Now he’s a Super Bowl champion. Cattlemen’s Ball transforms Dawson County pasture into gathering place for hope Donna Elizabeth Pursley kAmx 92G6 2=H2JD F?56CDE@@5 E96 :>A@CE2?46 @7 E9:D 6G6?E :? }63C2D<2[ 3FE E9:D J62C :E 9:ED 2 =:EE=6 4=@D6C E@ 9@>6]k^AmkAmp =2C86C A6C46?E286 Wh_ A6C46?EX @7 E96 >@?6J C2:D65 8@6D E@ E96 uC65 2?5 !2>6=2 qF776E r2?46C r6?E6C]k^AmkAm$:?46 >J 5:28?@D:D @7 D>2== =J>A9@4JE:4 =J>A9@>2 =2DE yF=J[ x 42? 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