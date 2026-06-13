Top Story SUNNY SIDE UP Susan Bennett: A special birthday Jessica Kennedy Jun 13, 2026 42 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save June 13 is my oldest son’s birthday.kAmp52> %J=6C wF>DE@? q6??6EE H2D 3@C? @? yF?6 `b[ `hgc]k^Am Susan Bennett kAm%@52J 96 :D ca J62CD @=5] |J BF6DE:@? :D E9:D] w@Hn w@H 42? x 92G6 2 49:=5 E92E :D can w@H 5@ >J 49:=5C6? <66A 28:?8 H96? x DE:== 766= ahnk^AmkAm(6==[ >2J36 >@C6 =:<6 bd[ 3FE 567:?:E6=J ?@E @=5 6?@F89 E@ 92G6 2== >J 49:=5C6? 36 b_ J62CD @=5 @C @=56C]k^AmkAm%96J 2C6 DE:== >J <:5D[ >J 323:6D 2?5 H96E96C E96J =:<6 :E @C ?@E[ E92E’D 9@H x DE:== D66 E96>]k^Am kAmp52> H2D E96 @?6 E92E H2D :? ?@ 9FCCJ E@ 2CC:G6] |J :?:E:2= 5F6 52E6 H2D |2J ad] %96? E96J >@G65 :E E@ yF?6 b]k^Am People are also reading… Nebraska requests exemption from Medicaid work requirements in Dawson County Adrian Gomez Ramos joins Nebraska Community Foundation Kaden Barkmeier pitches no-hitter in Lexington's shut out of Broken Bow Cattlemen’s Ball transforms Dawson County pasture into gathering place for hope Johnson Lake tests positive for E. Coli bacteria Lexington City Council unanimously approves rezoning Holiday Inn Express & Suites joins Lexington community with ribbon cutting Planning Commission recommends denial of Pentecostal church conditional use permit; board concerned about parking overflow Gothenburg woman charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child Gov. Pillen, farmers, ranchers and ag industry supporters celebrate passage of LB 525 Crossroads Mission Avenue invites community to open house for new transitional housing facility in Lexington Three Lexington boys soccer players competed in Foals for Life Soccer Showcase in Omaha Float to the fire kayak event in Kearney Lexington juniors top Imperial 15-5 Wednesday at home Treyvan Berry and Maylin Novoa win Mingus and Ramsey awards kAmp7E6C 2? :?5F4E:@? 2?5 b_ 9@FCD @7 =23@C 6?5:?8 H:E9 2? 6>6C86?4J r\D64E:@?[ 96 7:?2==J >256 9:D 563FE @? yF?6 `b H6:89:?8 :? 2E 2 H9@AA:?8 h A@F?5D e @F?46D]k^AmkAmx H2D?’E DFC6 2E E96 E:>6[ 3FE :E EFC?D @FE 96 H2D H@CE9 :E]k^AmkAmp?5 E96 <:5 =:<65 E@ 62E] q6:?8 ?6H A2C6?ED[ 7:8FC:?8 E92E @FE E@@< FD 2 H9:=6[ 3FE :7 9:D EF>>J H2D 7F==[ 96 H2D 2 92AAJ[ 49F33J 323J]k^Am kAmpD 2 E@55=6C 9:D 92:C H2D D@ 3=@?56 E92E :E H2D 2=>@DE H9:E6]k^Am kAmpD 2 =:EE=6 3@J 96 =@G65 =62C?:?8[ D49@@= 2?5 9:D E62496CD] w6 H2D 2? 62DJ DEF56?E 3642FD6 @7 9:D “8@ H:E9 E96 7=@H” ?2EFC6]k^Am kAmw6 6>3C2465 36:?8 2 3:8 3C@E96C] p?5 x H2E4965 9:> E2<6 @? E96 >2?E=6 @7 “>2? @7 E96 9@FD6” 2E 6:89E J62CD @=5 H96? 9:D 525 5:65]k^AmkAmw:D AC6\E66? 2?5 E66?286 J62CD 925 E96:C >@>6?ED @7 A2C6?E2= 7CFDEC2E:@?[ 3FE 7@C E96 >@DE A2CE[ 96 H2D 2? 62DJ <:5 E@ C2:D6] %FC?D @FE E92E “?@ 9FCCJ”[ “8@ H:E9 E96 7=@H” G:36 :D DE:== H9@ 96 :D 6G6? E@52J]k^Am kAm%96? 42>6 y2C65 s2G:5 wF>DE@? q6??6EE]k^AmkAm%96J D2J E96 D64@?5 @?6 H:== 8:G6 J@F 2 CF? 7@C J@FC >@?6J 2?5 E96J H6C6?’E =J:?8] w6 2CC:G65 2 52J 367@C6 9:D D4965F=65 r\D64E:@?[ 2?I:@FD E@ A2CE:4:A2E6 :? =:76]k^Am kAmw:D 72>@FD 72>:=J BF@E6 :D[ “%96C6 2C6 A6@A=6 @FE E96C6 E92E H2?E E@ >66E >6P” D2:5 2E 7:G6 J62CD @=5 H96? 2D<:?8 E@ @A6? @FC 82C286 D2=6 62C=J D:?46 E96C6 H6C6 A6@A=6 H2:E:?8 @FED:56]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmuC@> E96 E:>6 96 H2D D>2==[ 96 92D 2=H2JD 366? 2== :?[ 8@ 92C5[ E9:?< 23@FE E96 52?86CD @C 4@?D6BF6?46D =2E6C] w6 H2D >J 3C@<6? 3@?6[ 6>6C86?4J C@@> <:5]k^Am kAmuC@> E96 E:>6 96 H2D =:EE=6[ C:89E E9C@F89 9:89 D49@@=[ 96 EC:65 2== @7 E96 24E:G:E:6D — p{{ @7 E96>] qFE 3J 36:?8 E92E H2J[ 96’D 2=D@ ?6G6C <?@H? 2 DEC2?86C]k^Am kAmp?5 ;FDE =:<6 9:D 3C@E96C[ E92E :?:E:2= A6CD@?2=:EJ E92E H6 D2H :? 9:> 2D 2 323J 2?5 E@55=6C :D DE:== ECF6 E@52J] s@ >@C6[ 8@ 72DE6C[ E2<6 E96 492==6?86] %92E’D 9:>]k^Am kAmu:?2==J 42>6 E96 8:C= x ?6G6C E9@F89E x’5 92G6 — %2J=@C]k^AmkAmx C62==J E9@F89E x H2D 5@?6 2?5 BF:E6 92AAJ 36:?8 2 3@J >@>] %96? 27E6C C6>2CCJ:?8[ x E9@F89E E96C6 >:89E 36 C@@> 7@C ;FDE @?6 >@C6]k^Am kAm$96 2CC:G65 C:89E @? D4965F=6[ 2 49F33J 362FEJ H:E9 52C< 92:C]k^AmkAmw6C 3C@E96CD E9@F89E D96 H2D E96 366’D <?66D 2?5 x <?6H x H2D :? EC@F3=6 367@C6 H6 6G6C =67E E96 9@DA:E2= H:E9 96C D:?46 @?6 @C E96 @E96C @7 E96 E9C66 >6? x =:G65 H:E9 E9@F89E D96 ?66565 E@ 36 96=5 2== @7 E96 E:>6]k^AmkAmpD D96 8C6H[ 96C A6CD@?2=:EJ C67=64E65 6BF2= A2CED @7 96C 3C@E96CD]k^Am kAm$96 H2D DEF5:@FD 2?5 =@G65 3@@<D[ G6CJ @C82?:K65 2?5 =:<:?8 E9:?8D :? E96:C A=246]k^Am kAmqFE D96 H2D 2=D@ G6CJ D@4:2=[ AC@323=J 3642FD6 D96 H2D 42CE65 E@ 2== @7 96C 3C@E96CD’ 6G6?ED]k^AmkAm$96 =@G65 96C 72>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D] $96 H2D 2=D@ 2 ;@:?6C[ 8@6C 2?5 5@6C[ 6IA6C:6?4:?8 2D >2?J E9:?8D 2D D96 4@F=5 :?4=F5:?8 96C @H? EC:AD E@ E96 t#]k^Am kAmyFDE =:<6 96C 3C@E96CD[ D96 :D DE:== E92E H2J\25G6?EFC@FD 2?5 =@G:?8]k^AmkAmw6C6’D H92E 8C@H? 49:=5C6? 92G6 EC@F3=6 F?56CDE2?5:?8]k^Am kAmpD A2C6?ED[ H6 <?@H J@F 2C6 25F=ED[ 3FE H6 =@@< 2E J@F 2?5 DE:== D66 E9@D6 =:EE=6 <:5D]k^AmkAmx D66 p52> E6==:?8 9:D 2F?E 23@FE E96 EFCE=6 96 “=6EE65” 8@] x D66 y2C65 7C@?E 2?5 46?E6C 2E 9:D r9C:DE>2D AC@8C2> :? 9:D =:EE=6 D2E:? G6DE 2?5 3@H E:6] x D66 %2J=@C H:E9 96C 3=@?56 4FC=D 3@F?4:?8 2D D96 C2? =2AD 2C@F?5 E96 9@FD6 367@C6 32E9 E:>6]k^AmkAm}@ >2EE6C 9@H @=5 E96J 2C6[ E9@D6 H:== 36 >J 49:=5C6? E92E x D66]k^AmkAm~? 6249 @7 E96:C 3:CE952JD[ x FDF2==J C682=6 >J 49:=5C6? H:E9 E96 DE@CJ @7[ “%96 s2J @7 *@FC q:CE9]Qk^Am kAmx <?@H E96J 2== =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ E92E] #62==J E96J ;FDE AFE FA H:E9 :E[ 3FE :E >2<6D E9:D >@>>2 92AAJ E@ C6>6>36C E9@D6 DA64:2= 52JD]k^Am kAmw2AAJ 3:CE952J qF3DP x 9@A6 E9:D ?6IE J62C :D E96 36DE J6E 2?5 =62G6D J@F DF??J D:56 FA]k^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Susan Bennett: The gal pal posse June 8 is “Best Friends Day” so let me tell you about mine. Sarah Neben: The Neben compound Dan and I are empty nesters (again) and I’m struggling mightily with this fact. Diane Yeutter: Our unshakable guide during a storm Storms are inevitable. How does servant leadership make workplaces stronger? | The Ethical Life podcast 🎧 From grocery stores to manufacturing plants, the hosts examine trust, listening and relationship-building as keys to long-term organization… Paul Hammel: Nebraska: it really has a lot of cool stuff to see/experience Memorial Day has come and gone, so it’s time to hit the road.