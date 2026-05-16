Top Story MISS B Diane Yeutter: Become a vessel of light for God Jessica Kennedy May 16, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save God is everywhere.kAmw6 H2?ED FD E@ C64@8?:K6 9:D AC6D6?46 D@ H6 42? ;@:? 9:> :? H92E 96’D AC6A2C65 7@C FD E@ 5@]k^Am Diane Yeutter kAmy6DFD 2=H2JD 5@6D H92E w:D u2E96C 2D<D] x? 724E[ y6DFD 5@6D ?@E9:?8 3J 9:>D6=7j 96 @?=J 5@6D H92E 96 D66D 9:D u2E96C 5@:?8[ 3642FD6 H92E6G6C E96 u2E96C 5@6D E96 $@? 5@6D 2D H6==] y@9? di`hk^AmkAm(9:=6 =:G:?8 @? 62CE9[ y6DFD <6AE 9:D 6J6 @? v@5[ H2E49:?8 E@ D66 H92E E96 u2E96C H2D 5@:?8[ E96? :>>65:2E6=J 25;FDE65 w:D =:76 E@ ;@:? :? H92E w:D u2E96C A=2??65]k^Am kAmv@5 244@>A=:D96D w:D AFCA@D6D E9C@F89 w:D $@?]k^Am People are also reading… Former Tyson employees express concerns over lack of jobs Unofficial Dawson County election results Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Boys state soccer: Lexington tops Bennington, delivers Class B record for first-round wins Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures Taryn Arbuthnot shares insight in overcoming injury to qualify for state track in 4 events Local athletes qualify for Class B state track meet Dawson/Gosper County CASA teams up to donate backpacks and diapers bags to DHHS ‘About the people and for the people’: Global Roots opens community garden in Lexington Work will begin on I-80, Brady to Gothenburg Lexington School Board approves two purchases Lexington boys soccer heads to state for 17th time in school history 2026 NBA mock draft: AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson No. 1? Experts weigh in Just: With Big Ten tourney title, Nebraska softball makes case for NCAA's No. 1 seed Cozad's Ethan Atchison wins SWC golf champion title kAmpC6 J@F H2E49:?8 E@ D66 H92E v@5 :D 5@:?8 2C@F?5 J@Fnk^AmkAm(96? J@F 25;FDE 2?5 5@ H92E w6 2D<D[ E96 u2E96C 244@>A=:D96D w:D AFCA@D6 E9C@F89 J@F] p r9C:DE:2? E62496C 6IA=2:?65ik^AmkAm`] $66 H92E E96 v@5 :D 5@:?8]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAma] p5;FDE J@FC =:76[ A=2?D[ 2?5 8@2=D E@ w:>]k^Am kAmb] !=246 J@FC =:76 2E w:D 5:DA@D2= WH96C6 w6 :D H@C<:?8X]k^AmkAmc] w6 H:== 244@>A=:D9 w:D AFCA@D6D E9C@F89 J@F]k^Am kAmpD J@F DA6?5 E:>6 H:E9 v@5[ 96’== C6G62= AFCA@D6 7C@> 9:D A6CDA64E:G6]k^AmkAmx7 J@F H2?E H92E’D 36DE 7@C J@F 2?5 @E96C A6@A=6[ 2D< 9:> E@ D9@H J@F H92E 96’D 5@:?8] w6 H:== =625 J@F E@ 2 D4C:AEFC6 E@ 96=A F?56CDE2?5]k^AmkAmq6=:6G6 :? H92E 96 E6==D J@F E96? 5@ :E] $FCC6?56C J@FC 962CE[ >:?5[ D@F=[ 2?5 DEC6?8E9 D@ w6 42? H@C< E9C@F89 J@F E@ 244@>A=:D9 5@H? E@ E96 =2DE 56E2:= H92E 96’D A=2??65]k^Am kAmy@:?:?8 v@5 :? 9:D H@C< 5@6D ?@E @?=J :?G@=G6 96=A:?8 @E96C A6@A=6[ 3FE D@>6E:>6D v@5’D H@C< 2=D@ :?G@=G6D 96=A:?8 J@F]k^AmkAmv@5 :D 2C@F?5 J@F[ ?62C J@F[ 2?5 =:G:?8 :?D:56 J@F[ 56D:C:?8 7@C J@F E@ A2CE?6C H:E9 9:> D@ w6 42? =:G6 9:D =:76 E9C@F89 J@F]k^Am kAm(96? J@F 5@ H92E J@FC u2E96C 2D<D J@F H:== 364@>6 2 G6DD6= @7 =:89E]k^AmkAmk6>m\ |:DD qk^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Sarah Neben: Honoring my mom for Mother's Day On May 10 we will celebrate Mother’s Day. Sarah Neben: Celebrating life with the littles Evan and I participated in the Platte River Children’s Chorale and Platte River Singers concert Sunday night, May 10. Susan Bennett: A letter to yourself From the beginning of May to the first part of June, commencements are taking place. Paul Hammel: Is the federal gas tax like an 'aging rock star on a farewell tour’? Back in the day, twice each year, a debate would break out at the news bureau where I used to work: “Who is going to write the gas tax story?” Susan Bennett: She’s lived the winters of life — and learned how to wait for spring When everything feels cold and uncertain, remember this: spring comes back. Susan Bennett tells her story of resilience and renewal.