Top Story MISS B Diane Yeutter: Never give up praying for those who struggle Jessica Kennedy May 23, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Praying for people can prove challenging.kAm$@>6 AC2J6CD 2C6 2?DH6C65 BF:4<=J]k^Am Diane Yeutter kAm$@>6 2?DH6CD E2<6 E:>6[ A2E:6?46[ 2?5 A6CD6G6C2?46]k^AmkAm~E96C AC2J6CD 2C6 2?DH6C65 3FE :? DFCAC:D:?8 H2JD]k^AmkAmp?5 E96C6 2C6 AC2J6CD E92E D66> E@ 8@ F?2?DH6C65]k^AmkAmy6DFD E2F89E E92E 6G6CJ 86?F:?6 AC2J6C :D 962C5[ 9@H6G6C E96 2?DH6C :D ?@E 2=H2JD 2 J6D] xE >:89E 36 ?@ @C H2:E]k^Am kAm(96? H6 AC2J 7@C 2 =@G65 @?6 H9@ DECF88=6D E@ >2<6 962=E9J =:76 DEJ=6 49@:46D[ H6 56D:C6 E@ D66 2?DH6CD C:89E 2H2J]k^Am People are also reading… Cozad hospital reopens front entrance after two years of construction Lexington soccer's state success 'brings smiles to faces' amidst Tyson plant closure Gothenburg's Bryson Neels wins Class B 800-meter state gold Former Tyson employees express concerns over lack of jobs Lexington tops Schuyler to earn another shot at Gretna for Class B title Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ S-E-M's Kyler Jones makes state track in shot put Cozad's Ethan Atchison takes fourth at Ogallala Golf Invite Dawson/Gosper County CASA teams up to donate backpacks and diapers bags to DHHS Middle school athletes compete at state meet Cozad track athletes bring home state hardware Antique tractor restoration keeps Kearney farmer connected to his father Walahoski, Beattie represent Dawson County at National 4-H Conference Dawson County commissioners renew county health insurance after confusion in meeting kAm(6 4CJ @FE E@ v@5 7@C EC2?D7@C>2E:@?[ 3FE 3692G:@C D66>D E@ H@CD6?] xE D66>D =:<6 E96J 5:8 :? E96:C 966=D 2?5 3=@4<256 E96:C 962CE]k^AmkAmp? @=5\E:>6 AC62496C @?46 D2:5[ “v@5 :D 2 8@@5 v@5[ 2?5 E96 56G:= :D 2 325 56G:=]”k^AmkAmv@5 5:5 ?@E 4C62E6 6G:=]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmw6 5:5 4C62E6 7C66 H:== 2?5 8:7E65 6249 A6CD@? H:E9 E9:D C6DA@?D:3:=:EJ]k^Am kAm|@C2= 6G:= WD:?X 6?E6C65 E96 H@C=5 H96? p52> 2?5 tG6 49@D6 E@ 5:D@36J v@5j E96 :?E:>2E6 =:76 H:E9 v@5 H2D 3C@<6?]k^Am kAm(6 42? 49@@D6 E@ 5@ 8@@5[ @C H6 42? 49@@D6 E@ 5@ 6G:=]k^AmkAm(96? H6 AC2J 7@C @FC DECF88=:?8 =@G65 @?6 E96:C ?682E:G6 3692G:@C 42? 36 7CFDEC2E:?8]k^AmkAm}682E:G6 :?7=F6?46D =:>:E 7C66 H:== 3J >2?:AF=2E:?8 E96 A6CD@? :?E@ >2<:?8 325 49@:46D H9:49 42? =625 E@ 3@?5286]k^Am kAmq25 49@:46D 6?D=2G6[ 72=D6=J AC@>:D:?8 7C665@>]k^AmkAm%96 72E96C @7 =:6D >F55:6D E96 H2E6C[ 4@?7FD:?8 C:89E 7C@> HC@?8[ 4@?G:?4:?8 A6@A=6 E96J 42? 24E =:<6 E96J H2?E H:E9@FE 4@?D6BF6?46D]k^Am kAm!6@A=6 DECF88=6 =62G:?8 2? F?962=E9J =:76DEJ=6] %92E :D H9J E96J ?665 A6@A=6 E@ DE2?5 :? E96 82A E@ AC2J 7@C E96>]k^AmkAm(96? H6 AC2J E96 =:89E @7 r9C:DE :?E@ E96 52C<?6DD[ H6 AC2J E96 A@H6C @7 962G6? :?E@ E96 D:EF2E:@?]k^Am kAm(96? J@F 364@>6 H62CJ @7 AC2J:?8 C6>6>36C E92E v@5 =@G6D 6G6CJ A6CD@? 2?5 H:== AFCDF6 E96> F?E:= E96:C =2DE 3C62E9]k^AmkAm}6G6C 8:G6 FA AC2J:?8] %96 E:>6[ A2E:6?46[ 2?5 A6CD6G6C2?46 J@F :?G6DE >2J @?6 52J 96=A E@ 3C62< E96 3@?5D @7 52C<?6DD]k^Am kAmk6>m\ |:DD qk^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Diane Yeutter: Become a vessel of light for God God is everywhere. Susan Bennett: A letter to yourself From the beginning of May to the first part of June, commencements are taking place. Paul Hammel: 'Hall of Hot Winds' gasses up for election season Rumors are as common around the State Capitol as brome grass in a roadside ditch. Sarah Neben: Celebrating life with the littles Evan and I participated in the Platte River Children’s Chorale and Platte River Singers concert Sunday night, May 10. Sarah Neben: Honoring my mom for Mother's Day On May 10 we will celebrate Mother’s Day.